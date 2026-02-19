PNN

Mohali (Punjab) [India], February 19: Active Clothing Co limited, (BSE - 541144), India's one of the leading 'design-to-shelf' platform, specializing in flat-knitted sweaters, jackets, and circular-knitted apparel for global fashion brands, has announced its Unaudited Q3 & 9M FY26 Financial results.

Also Read | Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: PM Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge Pay Rich Tributes to Maratha King on His 395th Birth Anniversary.

Key Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights Q3 FY26

Also Read | Gold Rate Today in Madurai: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices of February 19 Here.

- Total Income of ₹ 97.36 Cr, QoQ growth of 17.03%- EBITDA of ₹ 9.04 Cr, QoQ growth of 22.40%- EBITDA Margin of 9.29%, QoQ growth of 41 BPS- Net Profit of ₹ 3.50 Cr, QoQ growth of 25.18%- Net Profit Margin of of 3.59%, QoQ growth of 23 BPS- EPS of ₹ 2.25, QoQ growth of 27.84%

Key Financial Highlights 9M FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 245.02 Cr, YoY growth of 7.29%- EBITDA of ₹ 23.40 Cr, YoY growth of 2.19%- EBITDA Margin of 9.55%- Net Profit of ₹ 8.42 Cr, YoY growth of 23.55%- Net Profit Margin of of 3.44%, YoY growth of 45 BPS- EPS of ₹ 5.43 , YoY growth of 23.69%

Commenting on the Financial performance Mr. Rajesh Mehra Managing Director, of Active Clothing Co Limited said, "We delivered a steady and resilient performance during Q3 FY26, despite a relatively softer demand environment, driven by disciplined execution, strong customer relationships, and the strength of our integrated design-to-shelf business model. Our consistent operational focus enabled us to deliver healthy growth in revenue and profitability during the quarter.

Performance for the first nine months of FY26 has been particularly encouraging, with strong growth in PAT reflecting improved operating leverage and sustained demand from global brand partners. This reinforces the robustness of our business fundamentals and our ability to scale profitably.Looking ahead, the proposed investment to establish India's first Smart Knitting Factory marks a significant strategic milestone for the Company. This initiative will enhance automation, precision manufacturing, and sustainability, positioning Active Clothing for the next phase of growth while aligning with evolving global apparel requirements. We remain confident about our long-term growth trajectory."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)