New Delhi [India], August 12: Jio Cinema original web series Taali has been talk of the town since its announcement and as the teaser and trailer has dropped Sushmita Sen's character has created a buzz amongst the audience as Sushmita Sen portrays the lead character of real life transgender social activist Shreegauri Sawant.

But just as we know any story is incomplete without the strong antagonist. In this series this strong antagonist is played by none other than popular Actress-Producer Poonam Shende. Being an actress until now Poonam has played many different types of roles where she has shown the different shades of her acting skills. But this time, she is playing the negative character as a socialist for the first time but that too with the full power. Even though this villain comes for a small part in the story, it still makes an impact in many ways and contributes to the plot.

Poonam Shende has been working in the industry for quite some time now. As a producer she has many superhit films like Bus Stop, Jaundyana Balasaheb, Pindadaan, Swami Public Ltd., Matter, etc to her credit. As an actress she has done short films and films like Iblis, Home Sweet Home, AB Aani CD, Nail Polish, Aani Ti Saha Patra, Maza Bhirbhira. She has portrayed a beautiful loving mother in the song Sukh Dukkha Saari which has a beautiful story. She has also worked in multiple commercials, did print ads and hoarding shoots for various known brands like Tata Swinger, D-mart, ICICI bank, Oziva protein, Supreme builders Mumbai/PUNE, Uttkal Properties Odissa, Mother-sparsh n many more. She is crowned as winner in 'Mrs India World-wide' competition held in Dubai between 35 participants. The victory became more special as well known veteran actress Zeenat Amaan crowned her in that pageant.

When talking about being a part of Taali and sharing her experience of working with Sushmita Sen, Poonam joyfully said, "I am very happy and very excited. When I was first asked about this role I didn't know it was with Sushmita Sen but as soon as I came to know it was with her I was overjoyed. She has always been my idol. Her journey right from the Miss India, Miss Universe beauty pageants to till today as a successful Bollywood actress charming millions of fans with her performance; I have always looked up to her. The way she lives her life, the way she carries herself, her personality everything has always inspired me. When I met her for the first time she was so humble. When she came to set she met everyone very warmly. It was wonderful experience. She is highly dedicated. Even while playing Shreegauri Sawant she has carried herself so gracefully yet strongly even with all the heavy make-up and attire. It was a tough yet long scene with a crowd which took 8-10 hours to complete but she did it without break. Working with her has been a blissful and enriching experience as she has been so warm. I always wanted to work with her and Taali has given me that opportunity. I am grateful for this opportunity and really looking forward to many more such wonderful opportunities."

Even being a successful producer Poonam Shende has always been a hard-working, humble artist. She has kept her simplicity intact. She herself gives auditions for roles and then only she takes up acting opportunities. Taali is definitely a brave project and we congratulate Poonam Shende for being an integral part of such an iconic show. Taali is produced by Kartik D Nishandar and Arjun Singh Barran. Written by Kshitij Patwardhan and it is directed by popular director Ravi Jadhav. Taali is set to release on Independence Day i.e. 15th August 2023 on Jio Cinema.

