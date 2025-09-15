Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] September 15 (ANI): On Engineer's Day, Adani Cement, part of the diversified Adani Group and the world's ninth largest building materials and solutions company, announced the launch of a nationwide academia-industry initiative titled 'Adani Cement FutureX.'

The programme is aimed at preparing India's youth for sustainable construction and future-ready business models by connecting classrooms with real-world infrastructure challenges.

The launch coincides with Adani Cement achieving the 100 MTPA capacity milestone. FutureX will engage with 100 premier engineering institutions, including IITs, NITs and top private and state colleges, alongside 100 schools spread across 70 cities in India.

According to the company's press release, the programme is designed to create a seamless bridge from curiosity to careers. It will feature Smart Cement Labs, robotics and AI demonstrations, immersive plant visits, joint R&D projects, knowledge sessions, science quiz series, internships, and a youth engagement campaign under the banner #BuildWithAdani.

Vinod Bahety, CEO, Cement Business, Adani Group, said the initiative underscores the company's commitment to partner with academia and accelerate innovation, sustainability and talent development.

"By connecting students from schools to engineering campuses with real-world industry challenges, we are building a seamless bridge from curiosity to careers, ensuring India's growth story is powered by leaders ready with ideas and responsibility." Bahety said.

The programme includes multiple streams of engagement like, Smart Labs with live cement manufacturing models and demonstrations on chemistry, robotics and artificial intelligence. STEM & Beyond learning on nanomaterials, EV equipment in plants, and advanced building material R&D. Field Visits to Adani Cement's R&D centre and manufacturing plants across the country.

Knowledge Sessions led by the company's leadership and experts on innovation, finance, marketing and sustainability. Collaborative Research on decarbonisation, circularity and next-generation materials. Career Pathways through internships, live projects and pre-placement opportunities including youth engagement with science quizzes, fests, hackathons and digital campaign.

The initiative draws from the vision of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, who recently described students as the "new freedom fighters of Bharat, innovators whose ideas, code and imagination will secure India's self-reliance in a world of technology-driven challenges," during an address at IIT Kharagpur.

He has emphasised the role of young innovators in securing India's self-reliance in a technology-driven world. (ANI)

