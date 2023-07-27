Kochi, July 27: Channeliam.com, known for creating India's first AI news anchor Pragathy, has achieved a significant milestone by conducting an interview with Minister P.A. Muhammad Riyas, Minister of Public Works and Tourism Department of Kerala using an AI avatar. During this momentous interview, a wide range of topics were covered, including discussions on new technologies and Kerala's preparedness for advancements such as robotics.

https://channeliam.com/ a digital news media startup founded by Nisha Krishnan and incubated since 2016 in Kerala Startup Mission, plays a crucial role in facilitating this interview.

Watch How Channeliam Is Revolutionizing AI Tech With Generated News Anchors:

Nisha's AI avatar adeptly posed thought-provoking questions to the minister, representing a significant milestone in the application of generative AI within news production. CEO and Founder Nisha Krishnan took pride in Channeliam's use of technology for progressive ideas, while Nisha Krishnan appreciated

This interview stood as a historic landmark, symbolising the intersection of technology and journalism.

Yotube link: https://youtu.be/qsJ2OmMUM24

Channeliam: https://channeliam.com/2023/07/13/an-ai-presenter-interviews-a-minister-for-the-first-time/

AI അവതാരകയ്ക്ക് മുന്നിൽ ഒരു മന്ത്രി! ശ്രീ PA മുഹമ്മദ് റിയാസ് AI അവതാരകയോട് പറഞ്ഞത്!

Contact:Nisha Krishnan, Tel: +91 8075740640, Email: ceo@channeliam.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2162372/Minister_Vs_AI.jpg

