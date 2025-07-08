Ai+ Smartphone is Here! The Phone India has been Waiting for

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], July 8: In a landmark moment for India's digital future, NxtQuantum today launched the Ai+ Smartphone, India's first fully authored smartphone, built entirely in India, governed on Indian infrastructure, and designed to deliver world-class performance with uncompromising data privacy. The launch was led by Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, alongside Shashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director, Google Cloud India, and Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Mobiles, Flipkart. More than just a product launch, Ai+ marks a bold new direction in mobile innovation, where performance meets purpose, and users gain true control over how their data is stored, accessed, and protected.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch Tomorrow at Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Built entirely in India and powered by NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system, the Ai+ Smartphone combines high performance, affordability, and privacy in one seamless experience. It offers Indian users an alternative to foreign-built devices and opaque software ecosystems, giving them full visibility and control over their data. With this launch, NxtQuantum aims to redefine what ownership, transparency, and digital trust should look like in the smartphone era.

Unveiled by Madhav Sheth and built by his team at NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, the Ai+ Smartphone lineup features two smartphones, Pulse and Nova 5G, each available in five bold colours, all running on NxtQuantum OS, India's first sovereign mobile operating system. With Ai+ Smartphone, India isn't just assembling phones anymore. It's building its own digital foundation. "Ai+ Smartphone is about putting control back in the hands of Indian users," said Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone and Founder, NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. "For years, we've relied on phones and platforms that were never made with India in mind. Ai+ Smartphone changes that. These phones are fast, beautifully designed, and most importantly, they keep your data safe," he added.

Also Read | Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar Reiterate Their Faith in Air India After AI 171 Crash As Both Travel to London To Attend Wimbledon 2025; Call It 'Best Inflight Service'.

Designed in India. Ready for the World.

Ai+ smartphones are manufactured in India by United Telelinks (Bangalore) Limited at their Noida Factory, reinforcing NxtQuantum's long-term commitment to building sovereign digital infrastructure, starting from the factory floor. Everything from software to supply chain has been aligned to India's priorities. But what makes Ai+ Smartphone truly different isn't just where it's made, but what it's made for. From long battery life and high-definition displays to dual SIM flexibility and enhanced camera performance, the Ai+ Smartphone is designed with the needs of people in India in mind, focusing on how they live, work, learn, and connect. The phones support regional languages, local content, and a customisable experience through NxtQuantum's Theme Designer Tool.

Why India Needs Ai+ Smartphones Now

India is the world's second-largest smartphone market, with more than 800 million users. Yet most smartphones today still run on foreign software and route user data through third-party systems outside the country. That means little visibility and even less control.

Ai+ Smartphone is designed to fix that. Every Ai+ Smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, a built-in India operating system with a zero-trust security architecture. All personal data, from app preferences to backups, is stored securely in India, utilising MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India)-empanelled Google Cloud Regions.

Now Available on Flipkart

The full Ai+ Smartphone lineup is now live on Flipkart and other channels, starting at just Rs 4499*. Phones are available in a variety of bold colours and storage options. "At Flipkart, we've seen growing demand for smartphones that are not just affordable but trustworthy," said Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President - Mobiles, Flipkart. "We're proud to bring Ai+ Smartphone to our customers, a product that blends performance, privacy, and purpose." Ai+ Smartphone isn't just a new smartphone line. It's a new way forward. For the first time, Indian users can choose a phone that's built in India, governed in India, keeps their data safe, and puts them fully in control. With Ai+ Smartphone, NxtQuantum isn't just launching devices it is building digital confidence.

Product Lineup Overview

Pulse

* 6.7" HD+ Display, 90Hz | T615 Chip | 262K Antutu score | Expandable Memory - 1TB* 50MP Dual AI camera | 5000mAh battery | Side fingerprint sensor* Colours: Blue, Black, Green, Purple, Pink* Starting at Rs 4499.** Flash Sale: 12th July, Starts at 12 Noon

Nova 5G

* 6.7" HD+ Display, 120Hz | T8200 Chip | 501K Antutu Score | Expandable Memory - 1TB* 50MP Dual AI camera | 5000mAh battery | Side fingerprint sensor* Colours: Blue, Black, Green, Purple, Pink* Starting at Rs 7499.** Flash Sale: 13th July, Starts at 12 Noon

Availability: Flipkart

Operating System: NxtQuantum OS

Security: All data stored in India on MeitY-approved servers hosted by Google Cloud

*Offers valid exclusively on Day 1 of the sale.

1. Includes Rs. 500 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card and EMI transactions, including Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.2. 3 months no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv3. Exchange bonus on all phones--working or dead--under the Prexo program.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)