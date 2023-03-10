New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI/SRV): All Talent Agency has recently made waves in the entertainment industry by launching its revolutionary online entertainment jobs portal, www.alltalent.com which has attracted a surge of new talents registering to the platform. With the newly launched advanced features, All Talent is now poised to cross the impressive milestone of 1 million registered talents by 2024!

All Talent has always been about leveling the playing field and making the entertainment industry more accessible to everyone, and the newly launched features only add to this mission. The online auditioning system is one such feature that has already received tremendous positive feedback from talents worldwide. Now, they can audition from the comfort of their homes for any gig in any city or country in the world, with up-to-date notifications on whether they have been selected or not for the gig or project.

But the benefits don't stop there! With All Talent's most advanced talent booking website and software, talents and talent agencies alike can quickly match their talent to the right opportunities, opening doors to countless entertainment jobs, performance jobs, acting jobs, modeling jobs, music gigs, dance auditions, voice-over jobs, film auditions, TV auditions, commercial auditions, theater jobs, crew jobs, production jobs, influencer jobs, content creator jobs, freelance work, and much more.

All Talent's accurate and trusted rating system also allows clients to view ratings of talents from previous jobs before deciding to hire them for their private gigs or company promotions. But what really sets All Talent apart from other talent agencies is its dedication to supporting new talents on their journey to success. All Talent is the only agency in the world that has understood the full journey of a new talent wanting to get into the industry and has created systems and tools to help and guide them from the beginning stage to booking many successful paid jobs, including having dedicated talent managers to help them set up their talent profile to showcase their talent, collaborations so they can work with other talents and build their experience in their talent field, barters so they can work with clients and gain experience and upload this experience to their profiles so they can start getting booked for paid talent jobs and gigs. All of this, and much more, can be managed through an easy-to-use talent profile dashboard.

Sonny Arcot, the founder & CEO of All Talent Agency, is an experienced industry professional who has years of experience running talent agencies and also owns a software and product development company. Arcot created All Talent after seeing fresh talent struggle to enter the industry, and he used his combined expert experience from both the entertainment industry and the software industry to create a unique and innovative online talent booking solution that sets All Talent apart from any other talent booking agency.

With the new advanced features, All Talent is not only changing the game but also expanding it. Talents and talent agencies worldwide are increasingly turning to All Talent's cutting-edge software to book more jobs for their talents. All Talent is on track to become the go-to destination for anyone looking to break into the entertainment industry and achieve their dreams.

