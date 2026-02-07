Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 7 (ANI): In what turned out to be a thrilling contest, Rohtak Royals, representing the city of Rohtak, were crowned champions of the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League after edging past the Bhiwani Bulls 32-30 in a nail-biting final played here at the Sports University, according to a release.

Under the able leadership of head coach Surender Nada, marking his first assignment as a coach in his career, the Royals ensured they walked away with the championship trophy, showcasing grit, discipline and agility throughout the league.

Rakesh Singroha emerged as the highest scorer for the Royals in the match with eight points. He was well supported by Milan Dahiya, who added five points, while Vijay Malik, Sandeep Deswal and Aryan contributed three points each in a low-scoring yet thrilling finale, as the Royals combined effectively to lift the coveted title along with a Rs 51 lakh cheque.

The electrifying final between Rohtak Royals and Bhiwani Bulls got off to a flying start, with the Royals racing to an early 4-2 lead by the third minute. Vijay Malik, Rakesh Singroha and Milan Dahiya chipped in with touch points, while a lone defensive effort pinned down Bhiwani's Devank by the Royals' defense unit.

The dominant Royals kept the Bulls on the back foot in the opening exchanges and inflicted the first All-Out of the match in the fifth minute to surge ahead 9-3. Rohtak continued to control proceedings with smart mat awareness, as their defenders pinned down Devank, one of the league's highest-scoring raiders, twice in quick succession.

However, Sourav led Bhiwani's fightback, helping his side reduce the deficit to three points as the scoreboard read 10-7 still in favour of the Royals by the 10th minute. Bhiwani pressed hard to mount a comeback, narrowing the gap to a single point and pushing the Royals to the brink of an All-Out.

It was then that Rakesh Singroha rose to the occasion, producing the first Super Raid of the match to rescue his team and restore a healthy four-point cushion at 15-11 in the 13th minute. An unforced error soon cost the Royals their first All-Out of the game two minutes later, allowing Bhiwani to draw level at 16-16.

What followed was an intense phase of play, with both sides trading points cautiously. Rohtak, however, executed their strategy well to ensure they went into the break with the upper hand, leading 20-16 at half-time, with Rakesh Singroha topping the scoring charts with seven points.

The second half began at a frenetic pace, with the Bhiwani Bulls collecting points in quick succession to erase the deficit and draw level at 21-21 by the 25th minute. A few unforced errors from the Royals then saw them trail by a slender margin of 23-24 at the halfway mark of the second half.

Rohtak responded with composure and grit. Just a minute later, the defensive trio of Sandeep Deswal, Milan Dahiya and Gaurav produced a decisive moment by pinning down Devank for a Super Tackle, earning two crucial points and swinging the momentum back in the Royals' favour.

The contest thereafter turned into a thrilling, end-to-end battle, with both sides pushing relentlessly in their quest to get their hands on the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League trophy.

With the pressure mounting in the closing minutes, Rohtak Royals showcased their championship pedigree. Trailing on the scoreboard at a critical juncture, the Royals dug deep and produced a collective late surge, marked by disciplined defence and timely raids.

The team effort paid rich dividends as Rohtak edged past their rivals in a nail-biting finish, clinching a dramatic 32-30 victory over the Bhiwani Bulls.

The hard-fought triumph crowned Rohtak Royals as the inaugural champions of the Kabaddi Champions League, a fitting reward for their resilience, tactical discipline and fighting spirit throughout the season.

Head Coach Surender Nada praised the team's character and resilience after the historic triumph, "This title means a lot to everyone associated with Rohtak Royals.

The players showed immense belief, discipline and hunger throughout the tournament. Even under pressure in the final moments, the team stayed calm and executed the plans perfectly. This championship is a reward for the hard work put in day after day."

Captain Sandeep Narwal dedicated the title to the team and the supporters, "I'm extremely proud of this group. Every player stepped up when it mattered most, especially in such a high-pressure final. To win the inaugural Kabaddi Champions League is special, and we hope this is just the beginning of many more successes for Rohtak Royals." (ANI)

