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Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 13: Amb. Dr. Neeelima, Founder of Riddhi Siddhi Heaaling Centtre, Bangalore, Karnataka, India, has been honoured by the prestigious World Record of Excellence, England, for her exceptional contribution to holistic healing and spiritual wellness.

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Through her dedication to energy healing practices, she has transformed countless lives by promoting balance, inner peace, and overall well-being. Her compassionate approach, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to service continue to inspire and uplift individuals toward a healthier and more harmonious life.

The World Record of Excellence, a globally recognized organization based in England, successfully hosted the grand Award Ceremony 2026 on 04 April 2026 at Sheraton Grand Palace, Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India.

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Amb. Dr. Neeelima has also treated thousands of individuals across South India through her Reiki and healing centres. She is a Numerologist, NLP Therapist and a Grand Master in Reiki Therapy as well as Lama Fera. In addition, she holds two PhDs in Holistic Healing and has been awarded honorary doctorates from seven universities. She has also been honoured with the title of Ambassador for her contributions to social service.

The distinguished guests included Swami Devendra Brahmachari (Spiritual Leader), Shri Kamal Ghimiray (Indian Film and TV Actor), HG Mahaman Prabhuji (President, ISKCON Temple, Indore), Shri Devraj Parmar (Social Activist and son of Shri Inder Singh Parmar, Cabinet Minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh), Shri Anil Jethwani (Government of India), Dr. Ankur Maheshwari (Senior Surgeon), Mr. Moti Khan (Folk Singer), Padma Shri Satendra Singh Lohiya (Para-Athlete), Padma Shri Bhagwatilal Rajpurohit (Indian Scholar), and Mr. Sanjay Panjwani (Vice President, World Record of Excellence), along with other esteemed dignitaries.

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