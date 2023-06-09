GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC)

New Delhi [India], June 9: Anherb Natural, a renowned skincare expert, is excited to announce the launch of its new product line in the cosmetic industry. With their extensive knowledge and expertise in skincare, Anherb Natural aims to make a significant impact in the beauty market with these innovative offerings. The new products are carefully crafted to enhance and rejuvenate, reflecting the brand's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional skincare solutions. This expansion into the cosmetic industry marks an important milestone for Anherb Natural as they continue to empower individuals to look and feel their best.

Anherb Natural is the perfect fusion of nature and science for your skin, providing customers with all-natural, high-quality skincare products.

Anherb Natural skincare and beauty specialists have a preference for "natural", and sought to develop products that are both all-natural and firmly supported by cutting-edge science and technology, which benefit every sector of the economy. With this aim, it has made great progress in the Global Cosmetic Industry.

A skincare expert since 1995, Anherb Natural has been committed to delivering exceptional customer service and a wide range of product categories, all while using only natural ingredients. The mission of Anherb Natural is a dedication to providing customers with the best possible skincare experience. Through the use of all-herbal ingredients and personalized product recommendations, Anherb Natural is committed to helping customers achieve their skincare goals.

27 years of excellence in the skincare sector, Anherb Natural has the vision to provide customers with all-natural skincare products that are free from harsh chemicals and synthetic ingredients. The brand has since become a household name in India, known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction.

A renowned skincare brand that offers a diverse range of product categories, including facial care, body care, hair care, daily essentials, and more. Each product is carefully formulated with natural ingredients such as essential oils and plant extracts. The brand's commitment to using only natural ingredients has earned it a reputation as a trusted and reliable source of all-herbal skincare products.

Recent additions to the product lineup include Aadi- Merch of skincare accessories, specially formulated with research into natural skincare product ranges, herbal sunscreen, haircare regimes: shampoos specially formulated for oiled hair, haircare regimes, a wide variety of vitamin C ranges, Gel products series, and more.

"We are very proud to have served our customers for 27 years, and we remain dedicated to providing them with the best possible skincare experience," said the founders. Their mission is to continue crafting high-quality products and delivering exceptional customer service while exploring new avenues of growth and innovation.

Indore-based Anherb Natural began to take its steps in the market by collaborating with third-party manufacturers. Selling excels amount of products on their website and also online marketplaces such as Myntra, Amazon, Flipkart, & Meesho. The customers reached 10X in a year, showing the deep trust of customers.

Exceptional customer service. The brand's team of skincare experts is available to provide personalized product recommendations and skincare advice to customers. This personalized approach to skincare has built a loyal customer base over the years.

The brand recognizes the impact that the beauty industry can have on the environment and is dedicated to minimizing its carbon footprint, packaged in eco-friendly materials, and the brand uses sustainable practices throughout its manufacturing process.

Looking towards the future, continued growth and expansion. The brand is committed to promoting natural skincare practices and hopes to expand its reach to even more customers in the coming years across India and abroad. Anherb Natural's success over the past 27 years is a testament to its commitment to quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

