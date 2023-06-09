New Delhi, June 9: Itel S23 has finally been unveiled in India. It offers a stylish design and impressive specs at an affordable price.

The new handset comes in Starry Black and Mystery White colours. The latter can change colour from white to pink when exposed to sunlight or UV light. Project 92 Screenshots Leaked Online: New Leak Shows How Instagram's Twitter Rival Will Look Like.

Itel S23 Specifications

The Itel S23 is powered by a 1.6GHz Octa Core Unisoc T606 12nm processor with Mali G57 MP1 GPU and 8GB RAM. A 4GB RAM variant (with 4GB virtual RAM) will also be available.

The new handset is backed by a 5000mAh battery that supports 10W charging over USB Type-C. The 128GB UFS 2.2 storage can be expanded (up to 256GB) via a micro SD card.

The Itel S23 sports a 6.6-inch display with HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) smartphone sports a 50MP rear camera (f/1.6 aperture). It is paired with a secondary AI camera and a LED Flash.

Additional features on the device include an 8-megapixel front camera, Android 12 OS, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Quest To Get 'Reels': Meta Starts Testing Short-video Feature On VR Headset.

Itel S23 Price

The Itel S23 is priced in India at Rs 8799. It will be available from Amazon.in from June 14th. A 4GB RAM variant (with 4GB virtual RAM) will be available at retail outlets.

