New Delhi [India], June 20 (ANI/GPRC): Real Estate Entrepreneur and Social Activist Nidarshana Gowani organized a blood donation camp at Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel on the World Blood Donor Day. The camp had many people visiting the camp to donate their blood and save lives.

During the event, Nidarshana Gowani was quoted saying, "I am overwhelmed with the response received for the Blood Donation Camp. Families during emergencies have to run corners to arrange blood units. Today on World Blood Donor Day I would like to thank each and everyone who have donated blood and saved lives. Many blessings are on their way whose loved one's would benefit from the donated blood. People have various apprehensions about blood donation. I would like to take this platform to let everyone know that blood donation is healthy. It comes with various health benefits like preventing heart attacks, improved cardiovascular health, enhancing production of new blood cells, etc. We can donate blood every once in three months. I urge more and more people to come forward and regularly donate blood."

Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has been working round the clock for bringing a positive change in society. Building a healthy society is one of the main pillars as they conduct health camps in rural regions, provide HPV vaccinations to girls, etc.

