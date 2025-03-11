MOFPI Chirag Paswan during the inauguration at 39th edition of AAHAR2025 (Photo/@APEDADOC)

New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) showcased India's agricultural and processed food excellence at the 39th edition of AAHAR 2025, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) from 4th to 8th March 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

The event marked a significant milestone in highlighting India's prowess in the agriculture and food processing sector, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a release.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor Plans To Build Its 1st Hydrogen Fuel Cell Systems Plant in South Korea, Operations To Start in 2028.

APEDA facilitated the participation of 95 exhibitors, including Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs), Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), entrepreneurs, and manufacturing companies from 17 States, including Gujarat, Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Hyderabad, Kerala, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu, as well as Union Territories such as Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir.

The ministry said that the participation of states and UTs showcased India's strength in agriculture and processed food sectors while highlighting the collaborative spirit driving innovation and growth within the industry.

Also Read | Aditi Sharma Divorce: 'Apollena' Actress Calls It Quits With Abhineet Kaushik Just Months After Secret Wedding - Reports.

Addressing the 'India Plant-Based Foods Show' organized by the Plant-Based Food Industry Association at AAHAR 2025, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev underscored India's expanding footprint in agricultural and processed food exports. He also emphasized the need to explore plant-based exports as a sustainable alternative to meet global environmental goals.

A comprehensive range of organic and processed foods, agri-produce, beverages, spices, and meat products were displayed at the Pavilion, the release added.

The ministry said that the exhibitors presented diverse offerings, including millets and value-added products, dehydrated onions and garlic, frozen vegetarian and non-vegetarian foods, canned fruits, vegetable sauces, flavored cashews, chocolates, confectionery, honey, edible oils, cereals, and more.

The APEDA Pavilion emerged as a one-stop destination for industry professionals to explore India's robust food processing sector, featuring innovative ingredients, high-quality organic spices, and health-centric beverages.

A vibrant wet sampling area was set up at the Pavilion, where a renowned Indian chef and his team prepared and live-demonstrated a range of healthy Indian cuisines.

This segment attracted significant footfall, allowing visitors to experience nutritious millet delights such as millet mathri pie, ragi and mango smoothie, foxtail corn risotto, aromatic biryani, wholesome brown rice porridge, and other dishes, the release added.

This interactive experience provided attendees with an authentic taste of India's rich culinary heritage and innovation, the ministry said.

The exhibition was inaugurated by the Hon'ble Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, in the presence of industry leaders, innovators, and experts from across the globe.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) is a statutory body under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India. APEDA's mission is to develop, facilitate, and promote the export of agricultural and processed food products from India while enhancing the nation's global footprint in the food and beverage industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)