Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17: ARK Infosolutions, together with Sapphire Technology, has taken a bold step in redefining hardware marketing in India by collaborating with Sanvii, an AI-generated virtual influencer created by Xhadow Media, to promote Sapphire's latest AMD Radeon graphics cards.

As India's gaming and creator communities grow rapidly, Sapphire Technology and ARK Infosolutions recognized the need to move beyond traditional product promotions. Partnering with a virtual influencer Sanvii - instagram.com/me.sanvii, allowed the team to tap into Gen-Z audiences who are increasingly drawn to digital personas, cinematic visuals, and AI-powered storytelling.

The campaign highlighted two flagship products, the Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT for gamers and the Sapphire AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 for creative and AI professionals. Instead of the usual unboxings or benchmark videos, the content featured immersive, digitally crafted environments that showcased real-world GPU capabilities in a fresh, narrative-driven way.

Sapphire AMD Radeon RX 9070XT Reel: https://www.instagram.com/p/DQ1EMzYkxNV/

Sapphire AMD Radeon AI PRO R9700 Reel: https://www.instagram.com/p/DRG79wCE5zh/

Within a few weeks, the campaign generated over 1 million views, sparking strong engagement and curiosity around India's emerging virtual influencer space.

"Younger audiences expect brands to be culturally relevant," said Swarnalata Bhalerao, Country Manager - Sapphire Division, ARK Infosolutions. "Using AI-generated content helped us tell a technology-first story that reflects the innovation behind our GPUs."

The campaign was produced by Xhadow Media, an Indian AI studio specializing in virtual characters and automated content creation. Their advanced workflows allowed Sapphire and ARK Infosolutions to achieve high-quality, hyper-consistent visuals without the limitations of traditional production.

This collaboration marks a significant shift in tech marketing in India, where AI-powered creativity meets AI-ready hardware, making it one of the country's first major virtual influencer-driven GPU campaigns.

