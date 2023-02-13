New Delhi [India], February 13 (ANI/PNN): Koncept, the Bengaluru-headquartered full-service experiential and marketing design company, is thrilled to announce its expansion due to the growing demand from clients. This move reflects the company's commitment to meeting the needs of businesses in a rapidly evolving market and the demand for its innovative and imaginative services.

The team at Koncept is dedicated to meeting any marketing, branding, and business continuity planning needs that businesses face, including project management, grassroots marketing and branding (planning and execution), human resource procurement and management, and many other areas that businesses find challenging to streamline or do not want to spend excessive time and money on. The company has a proven track record of success, having helped its clients come up with innovative solutions that have resulted in case studies that have received immense appreciation.

One of Koncept's key strengths is its ability to merge all disciplines to provide a powerful and enriching brand experience. The company's expertise in interactive marketing experiences that immerse the audience in a brand-filled environment has made it a leader in the industry. "We know very well that the secret to successful marketing is new age marketing with effective communications and the use of the proper tool mix," says Sharath Ravikumar, founder of Koncept.

In addition to its marketing and branding services, Koncept offers a complete "end-to-end" solution for the brand's exposure, marketing, and achieving numbers in a highly competitive market. The company's expertise in rural engagement has allowed it to create revenue, approve it, and successfully carry it out in accordance with expectations depending on the areas being targeted. This complete solution enables the brand to be present anywhere it wants to be or in places where the brand already has a presence, regardless of the market being looked at or even smaller segments of it.

Koncept's team of experts includes a strong strategic planning team, communication experts, publicity vans, audio & video equipment, social marketing specialists, and a dedicated implementation team to cater to all communication needs. The company's deep understanding of the market, time-bound execution, and expertise in the majority of industries in which businesses hope to prosper makes it the go-to choice for many businesses. The company uses its PAMELA business model to fulfil its customers' requests accurately, and its resources have been chosen because they are PACE (Professional to the core, Actively involved in the task, Customer-oriented, and Exceptional leaders in their stream), which helps clients establish a long-term relationship with Koncept.

The evolution of consumer thought patterns are crucial to the development of the events sector, and the team at Koncept is well-positioned to take advantage of this change. People are now more familiar with the hospitality industry, and trust and goodwill between event managers and stakeholders have grown. This shift in perspective creates the ideal environment for the sector to gain firmness and thoroughness, and Koncept is committed to helping its customers manage and conduct business profitably while also attending to other crucial elements of their related enterprises.

The team at Koncept has been organizing, planning, and arranging weddings for well over a decade, and during the pandemic, it has helped hundreds of people tie the knot. The company makes every project its own while also keeping in mind the personality and individuality of the client. Lifestyle marketing is the cornerstone of its business, a practice it is deeply committed to and which the team believes is the future of powerful marketing communications. The company promises to make sure that any event with them will be a memorable and eternal experience.

Koncept's expansion will allow the company to meet the growing demand from clients, and it is committed to providing the same level of exceptional service.

