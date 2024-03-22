NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 22: Bharat Co-operative Bank (Mumbai) Ltd., hosted a unique business gathering called the "Bharat Business Meet" on 28th February 2024 specially crafted for entrepreneurs and visionaries in the business world.

The Meet was inaugurated by the Chairman of the Bank Shri. Suryakant Jaya Suvarna, in the presence of Vice Chairman Adv. S.B. Amin, Directors Shri Naresh K Poojari Shri Mohan G Poojary, MD & CEO Shri. Vidyanand S. Karkera, Joint Managing Director Shri. Dinesh B. Salian & General Manager Shri. Vishwanath Suvarna.

The Chairman of the Bank Suryakant J. Suvarna in his speech thanked all the participants for participating in the business meet and assured the participants about Bank's commitment to work in developing new products and induction of new technology in Banking.

Some of the valuable customers who were present during the meet, shared their experiences and feedback.

Umesh Tayde, Chairman of AAMA (Additional Ambernath Manufacturers' Association) congratulated and appreciated the efforts put forward by the management & the staff of Bharat Bank towards conducting an exclusive event for businesses at and around MIDC Ambernath Additional Industrial Area. Adding to this Mrs. Sumati Patil of Suma Pharmaceuticals reflected on her long-lasting relationship with the Bank and how bank employees provide best customer service to its customers due to which now every member of her family has a strong banking relationship with Bharat Bank.

Sameer Mody of Mody Pumps highlighted the long fruitful association with the bank and he praised ethos of the Bank, as the management of the bank upholds honesty and transparency in their operations. He also lauded the service of BHARAT BANK which transformed itself with changing times, and highlighted on how the bank has adopted technology and is constantly striving on delivering the best to its customers. Ashok Kumar Hegde of Garuda Family Restaurant expressed his views on the role of banking sector in the growth of the economy and expressed his gratitude to the employees of the bank for their customer-friendly service.

Kanti Gada of Medion Healthcare thanked Bharat Bank for its unwavering support due to which he was able to scale his business trifold in the past few years. Being associated with the Bank since 1991 he applauded the Bank's efforts to maintain its customer-friendly banking service and provide the safety of funds to its customers.

To add value to the entire event and the attendees Bharat Bank planned a knowledge-sharing session under which industry veterans and professionals with strong business acumen conducted three training sessions as below

"Work Life Balance & Productivity" by Vidhu Sharma, Ex VP Novartis, Diebold and Abbott, "Transfer of Power to 2nd Generation in Business" by Shyam Iyer, Ex HR Head TATA Group and "Digital Transformation in Business" by Pradip Pardeshi, Certified Microsoft Trainer. These sessions were cheerfully accepted and were whole-heartedly participated by all the attendees.

During the closing note Kasturi Poojary - Branch Head - Ambernath Branch gave a warm thank you note sharing her gratitude for the benevolent presence of everyone in the event and shared her special thanks to our valued customers, our board of directors, our management, the credit department and the marketing team.

