ATK

New Delhi [India], June 3: Welcome to the wild wild west where anything is possible in the crypto-verse. The New-Age millennials have been able to work their way up to millions if not billions without ever leaving the house or in fact going to school. Forget what you have been told, education and certifications are not the roadmaps to financial freedom.

The statement above is likely against popular opinion and so is cryptocurrency, in fact, if life has taught us anything it is that you always have to be against the "man". Surprisingly, the hippy culture which was downplayed for so long has so much to teach us.

The crypto space is about to explode with the biggest thing since Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and sliced bread. A new yet-to-be-released meme coin has been inching its way to the market and will be launching on June 15th in the biggest of ways. It is so big that it has managed to successfully secure over USD 41 million during the presale.

Big Eyes Coin Aims to Dethrone DOGE as Queen of Crypto

Welcome to the world of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) which is a female feline theme coin with its own crew and a casino to boot. The new queen of the crypto space plans to dethrone Dogecoin (DOGE) who currently serves as king of the realm. The project's final round of presale will be coming to an end on June 3rd in the biggest of ways.

The token is expected to launch on June 15th with the CatCrew running the Casino which is expected to go live on August 29th and will feature over 4,000 games with a Play-to-Earn (P2E) built-in mechanism along with Web3 functionality. The Casino adds much-needed utility to the token which would have just otherwise been used for trading along with a much-welcomed gambling element.

The cult-like crypto community that BIG has managed to develop within a year is beyond impressive since at the end of the day, the community is ultimately what determines the success and failure. Apart from the community, historically speaking the valuation of a crypto is always the lowest prior to it going live.

Many if not most people delay investment until it is too late and the best thing about BIG being a low-capped crypto is its ability to exponentially increase in value over a short amount of time. Pepecoin (PEPE) is a crypto that is less than a month old and has witnessed growth that no one would have thought possible.

The crypto community is surely the wild west to financial freedom and BIG is your first-class ticket. An investment of USD 50-USD 100 can result in a return of hundreds of thousands if not millions. Allow the Queen BIG to bless you and grant you the luxuries of life you deserve.

Go ahead and break free of the 9-5 daily grind which has resulted in your enslavement to capitalism in the hopes that hard work will yield results.

For more on Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy1.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/big-eyes-lootbox-cards

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BigEyesCoin

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)