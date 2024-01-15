New Delhi [India], January 15 (ANI): Global aerospace major Boeing has opened its first distribution center in India -- in Khurja, Uttar Pradesh. The 36,000-square-foot parts warehouse will support regional aviation customers in maximising fleet utilisation.

The aerospace company, in a release issued on Monday, asserted that the new site is part of its continued commitment to expanding its presence in the country and delivering an efficient, cost-effective, and local solution.

"The Boeing India Distribution Center illustrates Boeing's commitment to supporting the growth of this market, aligned with the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. This center will support the emergent needs of spare parts for Boeing aircraft in India, reducing lead times, improving availability, and supporting the MRO industry here," said Salil Gupte, president, of Boeing India.

The new India location is one of eight distribution centers around the world.

"The India Distribution Center represents another significant step forward in Boeing's strategy to provide parts and services when and where customers need them," said William Ampofo, vice president, Parts and Distribution Services and Supply Chain, Boeing Global Services.

"It also represents our commitment to delivering efficient, cost-effective solutions for Boeing's commercial airplane customers in the region."

The aerospace company announced its investment in the distribution center less than a year ago during Aero India 2023, and the first parts were shipped to customers in December 2023.

The India distribution center is positioned strategically along India's Eastern Freight Corridor, with proximity to both Delhi and the upcoming Jewar airport. The warehouse, which prioritizes innovation, safety, and sustainability, is operated in collaboration with third-party logistics provider DB Schenker.

These initiatives encompass a partnership with GMR Aero Technic to establish a Boeing Converted Freighter line in Hyderabad and the establishment of a Global Support Center in Gurgaon.

Additionally, Boeing has committed a USD 100 million investment in infrastructure and pilot training programs to support India's growing demand for pilots in the coming two decades. (ANI)

