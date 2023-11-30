PNN

New Delhi [India], November 30: Brand Spotify, India's distinguished brand management house, revels in the overwhelming success of the Great Indian Startup Awards 2023. This prestigious event unfolded on the 22nd of November 2023 at the esteemed Holiday Inn New Delhi, serving as a platform to showcase the vibrant entrepreneurial spirit and groundbreaking innovation thriving within the Indian startup ecosystem.

Initiated by the visionary 30-year-old Founder Rohan Sharma, Brand Spotify orchestrated the event with a mission to acknowledge and celebrate the escalating number of startups contributing significantly to the dynamic landscape of Indian business.

The evening's Chief Guest, Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Marwah Studios and Noida Film City, delivered an impassioned address underscoring the crucial themes of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the Startup India initiative. Distinguished Guest of Honors included Alfredo Caldera, Counselor at the Embassy of Venezuela in India, Spiritual Guru Yogi Hiteshwar Nath, Warq King of India & Concept Fashion Designer Sanjay Mittal, Star-anchor at Atari Wagah Border BSF Commando Vivek Hoon, and National Chief of Crime Control Cell at Anti Corruption & Crime Control Committee.

Yogi Hiteshwar Nath shared profound insights, emphasizing the pivotal role of discipline in life as a key factor for achieving success.

The event's commencement featured the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the Chief Guest and dignitaries, followed by a captivating Ganesh Vandana performance by the renowned Kuchipudi dancer and multiple national awards winner, Laxmi Priya Pendyala.

Founder Rohan Sharma extended tokens of appreciation to the Chief Guest and Guest of Honors, presenting them with stoles, special trophies, and exclusive silver gifts, expressing gratitude for their invaluable presence and contributions. The award ceremony unfolded with great anticipation, recognizing outstanding achievements and breakthroughs in the startup sector. Notably, awardee startups were shortlisted from an impressive pool of around 125 nominations.

Brand Spotify, the visionary force behind the event's conception and execution, collaborated seamlessly with esteemed partners to ensure its resounding success. The partners included Media Partner - Samachar News, Gold Partner - Kailashchand Warq Wala, PR Partner - Brown Rich Media, Networking Partner - Crowdfuez, and Gifting Partners - Fresh Feet & Satguru Stores. The Gifting Partners added an extra layer of luxury, presenting demos and presentations, and offering gifts to all attendees and awardees.

Co-founder Anjali Sharma extended heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the awardees, reinforcing the commitment to supporting the thriving startup community.

The event reached its culmination with Founder Rohan Sharma delivering a gracious vote of thanks to all attendees, partners, and sponsors for their pivotal contributions to the success of the Great Indian Startup Awards 2023.

Brand Spotify remains unwavering in its dedication to fostering innovation and excellence within the startup ecosystem. The Great Indian Startup Awards 2023 stand as a testament to Brand Spotify's commitment to celebrating and uplifting entrepreneurial achievements in India.

Brand Spotify is a premium brand management house having head office in New Delhi, India & offers services in web development, digital marketing, graphics designing, event management & PR management. The company is steadfast in providing high-quality services to clients, aiding them in achieving their business goals.

For more information please visit: https://brandspotify.in/

