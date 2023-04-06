Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): Amarjit Bakshi, an IIT-Delhi alumnus, and Chairman & Managing Director of Gurugram headquartered real estate company Central Park, was lauded at the India News Haryana flagship event "Manch" for his efforts to affect social change over the decades through various philanthropic initiatives.

Chief Minister of Haryana Manohar Lal Khattar graced the occasion and awarded distinguished luminaries and companies who have made significant contributions towards a progressive, equitable, and inclusive society. Central Park was honoured with the "Real Estate Excellence Award" and the company's township in Sohna Central Park Flower Valley was bestowed with "The Best Integrated Township Award".

Bakshi, the first-generation entrepreneur who has been leading the multi-billion-dollar and multi-industry Bakshi Group over the past five decades has been at the forefront of several philanthropic initiatives, from education, health, and skill development of the underprivileged to annual contributions to his alma mater IIT Delhi's endowment fund.

Bakshi, a firm believer and strong supporter of innovation and entrepreneurship, is reinvesting his energy and resources to create an ecosystem for startups to help accelerate the journey of an idea from the lab to the market through his venture, Edison Hub.

Amarjit Bakshi, CMD, Central Park said, "I feel deeply humbled with the recognition for our real estate projects and the words of praise for my social endeavours. The act of giving, which is deeply ingrained in me since my growing-up days, resonates in the way we nurture our projects and look after our patrons with best-in-class services and quality products. The same ideology is a driving force behind my philanthropic pursuits."

He contributes to the Jagrati Sewa Trust, an institution founded in 2010, which provides schooling and food free of cost to underprivileged children. It comprises regular schools, evening schools, and computer centres, providing skill development for employment opportunities to make the children employable with moral values. For the construction workers at his sites, Bakshi also provides fair-priced shops, an education for their children, and periodic medical camps. He has also been donating Rs. 1 crore annually to IIT Delhi since 2018, with a commitment of overall support of Rs 10 crore. He has given a clarion call to his fellow alumni to make contributions to this fund. He has also proposed to donate Rs 100 crore and requested his alma mater formulate a strategy and work on building an institution where a character is built and ethical values are imparted.

Coming from humble beginnings to earn a name as one of the most renowned industrialists in North India, Bakshi today runs multiple enterprises across sectors like real estate, hospitality, automotive, infrastructure, and education.

