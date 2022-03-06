New Delhi [India], March 5 (ANI/Target Media): In a landmark development for the treatment of COVID-19, Themis Medicare Ltd. (Themis), a Pharmaceutical company headquartered in Mumbai with a legacy of over 50 years of making new treatment options available, announced the approval of its antiviral drug VIRALEX® by the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI). As per the results of a double-blind randomized controlled trials (RCT), the drug helps in early relief of the clinical symptoms in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients.

Viralex® has been found to be effective and well tolerated in mild to moderate COVID-19, in two Randomized Controlled Clinical Trials conducted on 499 Indian patients.

In line with the DCGI's current approach for approval of medicines for the management of the ongoing pandemic, approval for VIRALEX® (Generic name: Inosine pranobex) is based on the results of the robust phase 2 and phase 3 RCTs conducted in India, and the well-established safety profile of the drug.

As per the results of the Phase 3 Randomized, Double-blind, Placebo-controlled Trial, 80.17 per cent of patients treated with VIRALEX® showed clinical improvement on day 6, which is significantly higher (p

