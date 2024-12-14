New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) announced on Saturday that its Secretary General, Deepak Sood, is stepping down to pursue other interests.

Sanjay Nayar, President of ASSOCHAM, stated, "Deepak made significant contributions towards rebuilding a healthy balance sheet, delivering quality, and enhancing the national footprint of the Chamber in recent years. The past presidents and I extend our gratitude and best wishes to him for the next phase of his journey."

Commenting on his departure, Sood said, "I have decided to move on to pursue other interests, concluding over five years of impactful work at ASSOCHAM. Having unlocked substantial value through recent initiatives such as Startup Mahakumbh 2024 and Bharat@100, I feel a sense of fulfilment in ending my association with the Chamber on a high note. With the guidance of Union and state governments, we have delivered valuable insights in critical growth areas. I am deeply grateful to the Presidium, Directors, and members for their unwavering support."

Sood joined ASSOCHAM in 2019. Prior to this, he served as the CEO of Invest Karnataka under the Government of Karnataka, Executive Director at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and held key roles in global organisations including ABB, Elf Lubricants (now Total Fina Elf), and Larsen & Toubro.

ASSOCHAM, the country's oldest apex industry body, leverages its network of over 4,50,000 members, including a significant representation of MSMEs, to provide actionable data aimed at strengthening the Indian market.

With more than 400 associations, federations, and regional chambers under its umbrella, ASSOCHAM maintains a strong presence across states and major cities worldwide.

Serving as a vital link between the government and industry, ASSOCHAM aligns itself with the vision of building a New India. The Chamber, known for its innovative and forward-thinking approach, leads various initiatives to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian industries. (ANI)

