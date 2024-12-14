Mohun Bagan Super Giant will look to extend their lead at the top of the ISL 2024-25 points table when they take on Kerala Blasters in what promises to be a fascinating showdown. The Mariners are high on confidence and find themselves right at the top of the ISL 2024-25 points table with seven wins in 10 matches, acquiring 23 points in all. A victory over Kerala Blasters will allow them to separate themselves from second-placed Bengaluru FC who too have the same number of points. Since losing to Bengaluru FC in September, the Mariners have scripted a comeback of sorts, remaining undefeated. This is also the last home match for Mohun Bagan Super Giant in 2024. ISL 2024–25 Points Table Updated Live.

Kerala Blasters, on the other hand, are languishing in the 10th spot on the ISL 2024-25 points table, with just three wins from 11 matches. Inconsistent performances have been a key feature of Kerala Blasters this season but they would like to turn things around, albeit against a tough opposition. Kerala Blasters enter this contest on the back of defeats at the hands of FC Goa and Bengaluru FC.

When is Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will lock horns with Kerala Blasters in the ISL 2024-25 on December 14. The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters match is set to be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, commonly known as the Salt Lake Stadium and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2024–25: Sunil Chhetri Becomes Oldest Player To Score Hat-Trick in Indian Super League As Veteran Striker Helps Bengaluru FC Secure 4-2 Win Over Kerala Blasters.

Where to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2024-25 Match Live Telecast on TV?

Viacom18 has the official broadcast rights of the ISL 2024-25 matches. Fans can watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters live telecast on the Sports18 1 SD/HD, Sports18 2, Sports18 3 and Asianet Plus TV channels. Star Sports 3 will also provide Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters live telecast. For Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters ISL 2024-25 Match Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming online of ISL 2024-25. Fans can tune in to the JioCinema app and website and watch the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Kerala Blasters live streaming online for free. Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the clear favourites to win the match given their form this season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2024 05:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).