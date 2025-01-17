Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will participate in the annual World Economic Forum in Davos. The Maharashtra chief minister will leave Mumbai early morning on Sunday.

His visit is going to be very important in bringing more investment to Maharashtra, which attracts the most foreign investment and is full of aspirations.

Also Read | Will Karun Nair Find A Place in India Squad for England ODI Series and ICC Champions Trophy 2025?.

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis participated in the World Economic Forum in Davos three times during his first tenure as the chief minister.

Maharashtra has moved from the fifth position to the first position in terms of industrial development during that period.

Also Read | School Reopening Date 2025: Winter Vacation, Festival Holidays Over; Know When Schools Will Reopen in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Other States.

Magnetic Maharashtra was organized twice in the state during that period.

Even now, in this tour, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will have a lot of programs in his Davos tour. He will also meet many world leaders. Industries Minister Uday Samant, as well as a delegation of MIDC, MMRDA, CIDCO officials will accompany him on this tour.

A large number of MoUs are expected to be signed during the tour in areas such as data centers, automobiles, semiconductors, EVs, electronics, steel, food processing, textiles, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure.

The tour will be an attempt to bring massive investment to the state to make Maharashtra a USD 1 trillion economy.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos takes place from 20 - 24 January. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all.

Davos 2025 convenes under the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'. The 2025 meeting is being organized under five areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and rebuilding trust. More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)