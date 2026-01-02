Dr. Rasha Kelej meets São Tome and Principe First Lady & 6 First Ladies of Africa at 12th Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary

Sao Tome [Sao Tome and Principe ]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, recently conducted the 12th Edition of their annual conference, "Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary", in partnership with the Government of The Gambia. The conference was co-chaired by H.E. Mrs. FATOUMATTA BAH-BARROW, The First Lady of Gambia & Ambassador of Merck Foundation More Than a Mother and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation & President of More Than a Mother. The First Lady of São Tome and Principe, H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, along with The First Ladies of Burundi, Central Africa, Liberia, Nigeria, and Senegal joined as the Guests of Honor and Keynote Speakers.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.) emphasized "It was a pleasure meeting my dear sister, H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother", we discussed our joint programs and underscored our commitment towards building healthcare capacity and transforming patient care landscape by providing scholarships for local doctors. We have already started to enroll doctors for Oncology and Diabetes Care.

Moreover, I am very happy that she plans to broadcast our animation films in Portuguese on the national TV stations. This will significantly help raise awareness about important social and health issues in an informative and engaging way."

H.E. Mrs. MARIA DE FATIMA VILA NOVA, First Lady of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" shared, "It is a great honor to be part of the 12th edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary and to meet my dear sisters African First Ladies and Dr. Rasha Kelej. We have introduced in our country the "Educating Linda and Lindo" program, which is very close to my heart as it provides an opportunity to deserving but under privileged children to reach their full potential and thrive in life. Together, we are providing annual scholarships for 40 best performing but underprivileged schoolgirls and boys till they graduate.

Moreover, I want to share that I liked the Merck Foundation Animation Films, and we will soon air them on our national TV stations. I strongly believe that our people will enjoy these films and greatly benefit from their important social and health messages."

Watch the Speech of The First Lady of São Tome and Principe & Ambassador of Merck Foundation "More Than a Mother" during the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a0mgi2Zf2cs

"Merck Foundation has always believed in the importance of building healthcare capacity and has been working for it since 2012. We have so far provided 2500 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 underserved medical specialties. We will continue to provide scholarships for doctors from Sao Tome and beyond," added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

On Day 1 of the conference, the Plenary Session of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary 2025 took place, featuring keynote speeches of First Ladies of Africa. Moreover, a high-level ministerial panel discussion was also held with African Ministers to discuss the Merck Foundation African Research Summit MARS strategy to build scientific research capacity and empower women in STEM with special focus on scientific research.

On Day 2 of the conference, Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative- MFFLI committee meeting was conducted between The First Ladies of Africa and Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, where the African First Ladies shared the impact report of Merck Foundation programs in their respective countries, and future strategy was discussed.

Watch the video of MFFLI committee meeting: https://youtu.be/sc2XFyU3s10

Merck Foundation together with the office of The First Lady of São Tome and Principe has also conducted 2 editions of Online Health Media Training to emphasize on the critical role of media in addressing critical social and health issues.

Merck Foundation also announced the Call for applications for their 8 important awards in partnership with The First Lady of São Tome and Principe for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Moreover, in partnership with The First Lady of São Tome and Principe, Merck Foundation has also launched children's storybooks, "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future" and "Sugar free Jude", and "Mark's Pressure". The storybooks launched in Portuguese language, address various social and health issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, diabetes and hypertension awareness. The storybooks have been launched in Portuguese language.

The 12th Edition of Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary was streamed live on the social media handles of Merck Foundation and Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

@Merck Foundation: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

@Rasha Kelej: Facebook, X, Instagram, and YouTube.

Link to the YouTube live stream of Inaugural Session of Merck Foundation First Ladies High Level Panel: https://www.youtube.com/live/h2_pOgZW9OY?si=u9sRUYz8H5tRC9ca

Summarizing Merck Foundation's initiatives and impact:

Merck Foundation is transforming the Patient care landscape and making history together with their partners in Africa, Asia, and beyond, through:

- 2500+ Scholarships provided by Merck Foundation for healthcare providers from 52 Countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Merck Foundation is also creating a culture shift and breaking the silence about a wide range of social and health issues in Africa and underserved communities through:

- 3700+ Media Representatives from more than 35 countries trained by Merck Foundation to better raise awareness about different social and health issues.

- 8 Different Awards launched annually for best Media coverage, Song, Films, and Fashion.

- Around 30 songs to address health and social issues, by local singers across Africa in English, French, Portuguese, and local languages.

- 9 Children's Storybooks in four languages - English, French, Portuguese, and Swahili.

- 6 Awareness Animation Films in five languages - English, French, Portuguese, Spanish and Swahili to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education and prevention and early detection of Diabetes, Hypertension & Cancer.

- Pan African TV Program "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" addressing Social and Health Issues in Africa through "Fashion and ART with Purpose" Community.

- 1200+ Scholarships provided annually to high performing but under-privileged African schoolgirls from 18 countries, to help them to complete their studies and empower them to reach their full potential.

- 15 Social Media Channels with more than 8.5 Million Followers.

