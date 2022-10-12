New Delhi [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's leading early learning edtech platform Creative Galileo announced that it has partnered with Korea Educational Broadcasting System, popularly known as EBS.

The partnership is part of Creative Galileo's overarching strategy to provide young minds with the finest in education and fun learning experiences through a multiverse of children's characters.

Also Read | Viktoria Plzen vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

EBS Korea is renowned for its educational content and has been at the forefront of supplementing school education. With the popularity of K-Pop, EBS Korea's content and characters have become highly popular and in great demand. With the partnership, children across the globe can watch EBS's high-quality programmes on Creative Galileo's platform through various characters such as Curious Kemi - Discovery of the world, Tell me! Tell me, Ping & Pong, Why, Knock, Knock, English Playground, and GO! GO! Giggles.

Prerna A Jhunjhunwala, Founder, Creative Galileo, commented on this partnership and said, "Our partnership with EBS Korea is the first step towards bringing international characters onboard to our platform. We started with just one character, but today we have industry-leading IPs and over 20 kids' favourite characters on our journey to offer purposeful, resourceful, and differentiated learning journeys to children."

Also Read | Rangers vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch UCL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Aligning itself to the UN's SDG goal of "Ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all," the company is on a mission to bridge the digital and learning divide.

Creative Galileo recently raised USD 7.5 million in Series A from a clutch of investors, including Affirma Capital, Kalaari Capital, East Ventures and others. As India's largest, character-based early learning platform for kids aged 3-10, the platform has over 10 million downloads and 10,00,000 monthly active users. The platform also launched Hindi for its users apart from English and will soon introduce more vernacular languages.

Creative Galileo is India's largest, character-based early learning platform for kids in the ages 3-10, with over 10 million downloads and 10,00,000 monthly active users in just over a year. To emphasize personalized needs, inquiry-based learning methods, and experiential activities, resulting in a fun, interactive curriculum for children globally, the edtech platform has forged over 20 industry-leading partnerships with content studios in various international markets.

Aligning itself to the UN's SDG goal of "Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all," the company is on a mission to bridge the digital and learning divide.

Creative Galileo recently made it to HolonIQ's annual list of the 100 most promising edtech start-ups from India & South Asia. Creative Galileo is the only kids learning platform to breach the coveted top 20 apps in the education category across all age groups on the Play Store, India. Its strong, organic growth and user loyalty have led to consistently high ratings. Partnering in Creative Galileo's high-growth journey are some leading investors like Kalaari Capital, East Ventures, Affirma Capital, and Valiant Employee Investment Fund.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)