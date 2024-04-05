NewsVoir

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 5: Bajaj Markets empowers individuals with instant access to personal loans. Individuals can fund all their expenses effortlessly, whether planned, or unplanned. One can pay for their travel, weddings, and medical emergencies with the disbursed amount.

Borrowers can get an amount as high as Rs. 50 Lakhs, without having to submit any collateral. Some other key benefits of the personal loans available on Bajaj Markets include:

* Attractive interest rates starting from 9.99% p.a. (Terms and conditions apply)* Flexible tenures extending up to 6 years* Zero hidden charges

The digital process, from application to disbursal, coupled with minimal documentation requirements makes the borrowing experience seamless.

Bajaj Markets enables individuals to explore and choose from options offered by 15+ lending partners. This empowers individuals to compare and select loan offers that suit their requirements and preferences. To get a personal loan or check other financial solutions like investment options, insurance policies, and credit cards, visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the app.

Bajaj Finserv Direct, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in India. It has two primary arms, Bajaj Markets, a financial marketplace, and Bajaj Technology Services, a techfin service provider.

Bajaj Markets is a marketplace that offers multiple financial products across all categories - Loans, Cards, Insurance, Investments, Payments, Pocket Insurance, and VAS. Bajaj Markets has partnered with trusted financial brands to offer "India ka Financial Supermarket". A one-stop destination where its customers can explore a host of products that can help them achieve their financial life goals.

Having started its journey as a fintech, Bajaj Finserv Direct has also built a very strong business as a techfin. Through Bajaj Technology Services it offers a wide gamut of digital technology services which span Custom Applications, Enterprise Applications, Data & Analytics, Gen AI, Cloud Services and Digital Agency.

Visit the Bajaj Markets website or download the Bajaj Markets' app from the Play Store or App Store to experience "India ka Financial Supermarket".

