VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 21: Easyrewardz, one of India's leading customer engagement and CRM platforms has announced a major industry-first innovation OneConsent by Easyrewardz, a unified, enterprise-grade consent infrastructure designed to help brands transition to a fully compliant, consent-first customer engagement model.

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As India moves toward full enforcement of the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act by May 2027, positioning it not as a policy update but a structural shift in how brands manage customer relationships, Easyrewardz is calling on Indian enterprises to rethink the fundamentals of data governance, customer identity, and marketing operations.

For years, Indian brands operated vast customer databases with minimal oversight. The DPDP Act has upended this model by establishing a clear principle: Customer data belongs to the customer (Data Principal), and brands are merely custodians (Data Fiduciaries).

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Under the Act, most uses of personal data now requires explicit, purpose-specific, opt-in consent, backed by verifiable audit trails. With penalties reaching ₹250 crore, the compliance mandate is both urgent and non-negotiable.

"As data ecosystems expand at exponential speed, the real risk is opacity and not scarcity. Brands that fail to see clearly will struggle to earn trust. At Easyrewardz, we're helping enterprises architect for a consent-first future, embedding visibility, control, and accountability into the very DNA of their technology stack so that trust becomes a growth multiplier, not a compliance checkbox," said Soumya Chatterjee, CEO, Easyrewardz.

"OneConsent represents that philosophy in action. It's a native, real-time consent gateway built directly into Zence, our enterprise-grade Customer Data Platform (CDP). By integrating consent management at the core rather than as an external add-on, brands gain a single, living source of truth for identity, permission, and communication governance. It's how we move from managing data to cultivating trust," he added.

Key capabilities of OneConsent include:

- Purpose-level consent capture for marketing, transactions, reminders, and more

- OTP-backed validation ensuring irrefutable digital proof

- Real-time API enforcement that validates consent before every outbound campaign

- Automated "Right to be Forgotten" workflows with double-confirmation safeguards

- Nomination and grievance redressal modules, aligned with DPDP mandates

- AI-powered compliance watchdog that flags potential violations before they occur

"In the digital economy, DPDP compliance isn't just a regulatory milestone, it's the new 'open for business' signal," said Tejas Kadakia, Co-founder & Director, Easyrewardz. "It marks the beginning of a trust-driven marketplace where transparency becomes a competitive advantage. As India transitions toward a consent-first data culture, brands that internalize these principles will not only safeguard continuity but also deepen customer relationships built on respect and choice. At Easyrewardz, we see compliance as the foundation of customer engagement and retention, where every interaction is permissioned, purposeful, and powered by trust."

OneConsent solves the Industry's Biggest Challenge - Fragmentation. Most Indian brands operate across multiple disconnected systems, POS, loyalty engines, CDPs, marketing automation tools, and agency platforms. Under DPDP, this fragmentation becomes a liability. If a customer withdraws consent in one channel, every system must reflect that change instantly. If a brand cannot prove consent, the law assumes it does not exist.

By embedding consent directly into the CDP, OneConsent eliminates this fragmentation and ensures unified audit trails, instant propagation of consent changes across all touchpoints, and seamless integration with future government-registered Consent Managers. For implementation details and integration options, visit https://oneconsent.ai/

"Customer Democracy™ isn't a future shift, it's the foundation we have always believed in -- of the customer, by the customer, for the customer. In a consent-first world, this philosophy becomes real, where customers don't just participate, they decide how, when, and why their data is used." said Anjum Rastogi, CMO, Easyrewardz

A Decade of Trust, Now Reinforced for the DPDP Era

Easyrewardz serves 250+ Retail Brands and Fortune 500 companies, backed by ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications, PCI DSS compliance, and zero data breaches over more than a decade of operations.

Through its OneConsent Consulting + Technology DPDP Readiness Framework, the company supports brands across a structured four-phase lifecycle: Discovery, Deployment Planning, Deployment, and Certification & Scaling.

About Easyrewardz

Easyrewardz is a leading AI-powered customer engagement company built on a simple belief: loyalty isn't a program, it's a relationship. For over a decade, it has helped 250+ brands move beyond fragmented tools and siloed data to deliver unified, intelligent, and personalised experiences across every touchpoint.

Trusted by leading brands and financial institutions, Easyrewardz is built for environments where data security, compliance, and trust are non-negotiable. Its flagship platform, Zence, brings together CRM, loyalty, feedback, service, CDP, and analytics into one powerful engine, enabling brands to acquire smarter, engage deeper, and retain longer.

Strengthening this ecosystem further is OneConsent, its AI-Powered Consent Management Layer that ensures every customer interaction is transparent, compliant, and truly permission-led.

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