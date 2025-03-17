NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 17: Ecom Express, a leading end-to-end technology-enabled logistics solutions provider, has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller for Business to elevate its customer communication and enhance trust in logistics interactions. Through this collaboration, Ecom Express has adopted Truecaller's Customer Experience solution, ensuring seamless, secure, and reliable communication with customers across India.

In the fast-paced e-commerce and logistics industry, effective communication plays a crucial role in enhancing customer experience and delivery efficiency. Ecom Express, which serves thousands of online sellers, D2C brands, and e-commerce marketplaces, is leveraging Truecaller's trusted communication solutions to minimize call rejection rates and provide greater transparency to its customers.

Leveraging Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID as part of the Customer Experience solution, Ecom Express ensures that its customers can instantly recognize verified calls through brand elements such as the company name, logo, a verified green badge, and a category name. This verification reduces instances of missed or ignored calls due to a lack of trust, thereby improving response rates and operational efficiency.

Ecom Express has implemented Truecaller's CX capabilities, such as Call Reason, which allows customers to view the context of an incoming call in advance. This feature adds another layer of transparency to logistics communications, ensuring that customers are well-informed about their deliveries, pickups, or return requests.

The partnership also leverages Business Profile capability as part of the Customer Experience solution, allowing Ecom Express to share authentic business information with Truecaller users. This includes showcasing their brand elements, social links, business details, and selected brand imagery, all of which contribute to bolstering customer trust and brand engagement.

Commenting on the partnership, Amit Choudhary, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ecom Express said; "As long-standing partners with Truecaller, our focus remains on continuously enhancing the customer experience. This collaboration allows us to foster greater trust and transparency in our communications, ensuring that our customers receive timely, reliable, and seamless service. We are committed to delivering a high level of satisfaction by making every interaction with Ecom Express more efficient and customer-centric."

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products, Truecaller, said: "Truecaller is committed to making business communication safer, more efficient, and more trusted. We are delighted to collaborate with Ecom Express, a leader in logistics solutions, to enhance their customer interactions with our Customer Experience solutions. Together, we aim to set a new benchmark in secure and transparent communication within the logistics industry."

With over 2,500 businesses across India and global markets benefiting from Truecaller's Verified Business Caller ID, this partnership reinforces Ecom Express's commitment to leveraging technology for seamless, customer-centric logistics solutions. By leveraging Truecaller's Customer Experience Solution, Ecom Express continues to strengthen its position as a trusted logistics partner in the Indian e-commerce ecosystem.

Ecom Express Limited is a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the Indian retail and e-commerce industry. Ecom Express uses cutting-edge technology and automated solutions to enable end-to-end logistics and supply chain solutions across India serving several pin codes throughout India. The company provides first-mile pickup, processing, network operation, last mile delivery, reverse logistics and returns management under its flagship service - Ecom Express Services (EXS). The company also offers a complete suite of supply chain, storage, and fulfillment solutions under its service line - Ecom Fulfillment Services (EFS). The company has delivered nearly 2 billion shipments to 97% of Indian households. The company has robust technology, AI/ML and data sciences capabilities supporting proprietary tech-stack and dedicated supply chain environment for reliable customer experience.

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 433 million active users, with more than a billion downloads since launch and close to 56 billion unwanted calls identified and blocked in 2024 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm since 2009 and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021.

