New Delhi [India], Aug 11 (ANI): EdelGive Foundation and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen and accelerate outreach initiatives with respect to women entrepreneurship in the country.

Through the year-long collaboration, both organisations aim to support women in their entrepreneurial journeys by adopting a multi-stakeholder approach to facilitate capacity building.

Through mentorship, community sensitisation at a school level, establishing grass-root level awareness initiatives, increasing corporate support for women entrepreneurship endeavours, and by creating 'champions' across sectors for the cause with specific focus in Maharashtra and Rajasthan, the campaign aims to positively impact the ecosystem in a holistic manner.

"The purpose is to set up a system of cooperation based on the expertise of both the organisations, to ensure the further strengthening of our initiatives to support and empower women," said Vidya Shah, Executive Chairperson of EdelGive Foundation.

Both organisations will jointly conduct workshops, enhance learning, and provide skilling and training facilities. Additionally, women-led enterprises will be promoted through active engagements with state governments.

Dr Sangita Reddy, Immediate Past President of FICCI and Joint Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said FICCI-FLO Empowering Greater 50% programme lays a special emphasis on enhancing entrepreneurial and decision-making skills of existing and aspiring women entrepreneurs through need-based mentorship programmes and mentor-mentee matchmaking.

"Since UdyamStree has similar objectives of boosting women entrepreneurship in the country, we believe that combining the expertise of both organisations will yield fruitful results, and we look forward to an enriching collaboration," she said.

Over the last 13 years, EdelGive Foundation has supported over 150 organisations across 111 districts in 14 states, influencing commitments of almost Rs 500 crore to NGOs in the sector. (ANI)

