New Delhi, August 11: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the results for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) 2021 for recruitment to the post of Sub - Inspector (Civil/IRBN). The list of eligible candidates have been uploaded on the official website of the commission. Aspirants who appeared for the test can visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in to check and download the result list. Mumbai University Admissions 2021: MU To Release First Merit List For UG Admission On August 17 at 11 AM, Check Second & Third Merit List Date and Time.

The Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Sub-Inspector (Civil/IRBN) was conducted between March 31, 2021 to May 7, 2021 at Police Training Centre, Banderdewa. The candidates whose roll numbers appear in the list released by the commission are eligible to appear for the recruitment test that is scheduled to be held on August 22, 2021. Scroll down to know how to check the result. Alternatively, click here for direct link to APPSC PET 2021 List of Qualified Candidates.

Here Is How To Check The APPSC PET 2021 Result:

Visit the official website of the commission at appsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the link that says 'List of Eligible candidates for the post of Sub-inspector ( CIVIL/IBNR)’

The roll numbers of candidates who qualified the Physical Efficiency Test will be displayed on screen.

Download and take a print out for future references

The candidates who have qualified the PET are eligible to appear for the recruitment test that is to be held on August 21, 2021. Notably, the admit cards for the said recruitment test has also been uploaded on the official website of APPSC on Wednesday. Aspirants can download their admit cards by following given steps.

Know How To Download The Admit Card:

Visit the official website of APPSC at appsc.gov.in

On the home page click on the Admit Card tab

Locate the link to admit card for 'SUB INSPECTOR (CIVIL/IBRN)

Click on 'Download'

Enter required details and login to get the admit card.

The candidates are advised to take a print out of the admit card. Aspirants are also advised to contact the relevant authorities immediately in case of any discrepancies. As per the official notification, a total of 8494 candidates are eligible to appear for the recruitment exam.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2021 01:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).