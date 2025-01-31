Entrepreneurship: The driving force behind the progress of a nation

New Delhi [India], January 31:The Entrepreneurship Cell IIT Bombay, Asia's largest non-profit student-run entrepreneurship promoting body, brings you E-Summit '25--Pursuit of Eminence, the 20th edition of Asia's largest business conclave scheduled for the 1st- 2nd February 2025.

E-Summit '25 aims to connect today's leaders with tomorrow's innovators via funding competitions, insightful speaker sessions, networking opportunities, and much more. Let us get a glance at what is in store for us:-

-The Ten Minute Million (TTMM), is India's first-of-its-kind on-the-spot funding platform offering startup founders the chance to pitch their ideas to 16 investors in just 10 minutes in front of an audience of over 3,500 people and win up to INR 3.5 million.

- This year, the event will feature inspiring personalities like Nandan Nilekani, Anupam Mittal, Sonam Wangchuk, and Gaurav Chaudhary (Technical Guruji), and over 120 speakers.

- At the Startup Expo, you get the chance to exhibit and market your product to over 50K+ attendees.

- Seed Stars is where startups get funding opportunities, networking, and mentorship.

- I-Hack is the mega competition for all tech geeks with over INR 6 lakh prize money at stake for the data science and development tracks.

- Entre-MUN is a Model United Nations forum where students develop leadership skills, debate global issues, and simulate UN council operations.

- There will also be workshops covering Android Development, Ethical Hacking, Marketing Analytics, Data Science, and others.

And don't you think E-Summit is limited to just startup founders, if you are a student looking to test your business acumen you can participate in our competitions like IPL Auction, Bid-n-Build, Fish Tank, Corporate Duel, Squid Games, Ace the Case, Pursuit of Eminence and many informal games with prize money up to INR 1 lakh!

If you're an aspiring entrepreneur seeking hands-on experience at a startup or corporation through our internship and job fair, or a finance enthusiast eager to explore the virtual stock market, there is something tailored just for you.

The two-day extravaganza has so many speaker sessions, workshops and fun games in store for you that it is a spectacle you need to witness at none other than the IIT Bombay Campus!

Westbridge Capital and E-Gaming Federation present the conclave and co-presented by Union Bank, in association with Campa Cola, Canara Bank as Debt Financing Partner and SBI as the Associate Title Sponsor. It boasts AWS as Cloud Partner, Zeropearl as Platinum Partner, IndiqAI as Gold Partner, Somany Impresa Group as Case Study Partner and Singapore Management University as Catalyst Partner.

Register ASAP at ecell.in/esummit

Use LINK30 code for 30% discount on passes.

