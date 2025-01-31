Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor, officially released in theatres on January 31, 2025. Alongside Shahid, the film features Pooja Hegde, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait in key roles. The plot follows Shahid's character, a skilled yet defiant police officer, as he investigates a major case, uncovering layers of lies and betrayal. However, the film has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Rosshan Andrrews' directorial Deva has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: A Watered Down Remake of Rosshan Andrrews’ ‘Mumbai Police’ Almost Redeemed by an Impressive Shahid Kapoor (LatestLY Exclusive).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls prey to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support piracy of any kind, and we hope there will be stringent action against the pirates here. ‘Deva’ Movie Review: Netizens Impressed by Shahid Kapoor’s Cop Avatar, Laud the Actioner Co-Starring Pooja Hegde!

Watch Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Trailer:

Shahid Kapoor's Deva is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studios, with Malvika Khatri serving as the co-producer. This action-packed film is a remake of the Malayalam film Mumbai Police, originally starring Prithviraj Sukumaran.

