Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): Eva Live, a leading events IP company, is proud to announce the 9th edition of the Edutainment Show in Mumbai. The event will take place on May 20-21, 2023 at Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex from 11.00 am onwards.

The Edutainment Show is a unique platform that brings together various educational institutions, content creators, industry experts and tech companies that provide edutainment solutions. This year's event promises to be bigger and better, with over 50+ exhibitors, 100+ speakers and 20+ extensive workshops. The two-day event will also feature a series of panel discussions, seminars, fireside and workshops by leading experts in the education and edutainment sectors. The topics will cover both skills and academic excellence such as Trends in the edutainment & Media industry, Content creation and new career choices, Artificial Intelligence and its impact in the Media sector, Gaming Technology, Design, Visual Communications, Art of Conversation etc. to name a few. The event is an ideal opportunity for students, parents, educators, and industry professionals to discover new trends and innovations in the field of edutainment.

"We are delighted to host the 9th edition of the Edutainment Show in Mumbai," said Deepak Choudhary, Founder & Director - Eva Live LLP. "The show has always been a great success in the past as it's opened up career insights to more than 50,000 students and provides an excellent platform for the students to interact with industry experts, attend workshops and make informed career choices. We invite all education enthusiasts, students, parents and faculty to come and explore the latest trends and creative career options, which have now opened up for those not interested in conventional career choices."

Details: Entry is Free

Visitors can register online or at the Venue: www.edutainmentshow.in/register.html

Instagram: www.instagram.com/edutainmentshow/?hl=en

Date: 20 & 21 May, 2023

Venue: Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex

Time: 11.00 am to 7.00 pm

