Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], April 9: Evocus, India's first natural black alkaline water adds a new product to its portfolio with the launch of Evocus Hydration IV, a groundbreaking electrolytes drink mix. Designed for ultra-rapid water balance in the human body, this advanced beverage blend is powered with Active Absorption Technology, establishing a new standard in the world of hydration. Sweetened naturally with organic cane juice powder, every drop of Evocus Hydration IV is efficiently absorbed by the body, reducing post-workout fatigue and aids muscle recovery.

Hydration IV rejuvenates the body at a cellular level and is a guilt-free choice for those prioritizing well-being and performance with zero fat, zero cholesterol, and zero caffeine formula.

Evocus Hydration IV is a fizz-free drink mix, eliminating potential long-term harmful effects of caffeine, sugar and baking soda. Enriched with vitamins C, B1, B2, B3, B5, B5 & B12, the product strikes a perfect balance between vital vitamins, essential minerals and electrolytes. Formulated with clean, high-quality ingredients, it is free of artificial colours, flavours, and additives, ensuring that the consumer gets the pure performance boost their body deserves.

Speaking on the product launch, Aakash Vaghela, Founder and Managing Director, A.V. Organics LLP said, "We are extremely excited with the launch of Evocus Hydration IV. The unique formula of this product caters to the demands of a modern-day lifestyle that everyone is leading. It helps individuals accomplish optimal performance that contributes to overall well-being of both mind and body - Evocus Hydration IV is more than just a drink mix."

He further said, "This product is meant to transform the overall health and general wellness of its users, especially those who are into sports or fitness. Designed for ultra-rapid hydration, Evocus Hydration IV ensures that the body gets the hydration it craves without any delay. It is a source of energy that helps boost and enhance performance by revitalizing the user before a workout, during a long day, or whenever they need an extra lift."

Evocus Hydration IV comes in four delicious flavors - Blueberry, Tangerine, Lime & Yuzu, and Cranberry. It is available in powder form in the pack of 6, 12 and 24 sachets, with price starting from INR 240/- for a pack of 6 sachets. The product is now available on their website, leading e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, flipkart, q-commerce platforms including Swiggy as well as Apollo Pharmacy., Nature's Basket, WH Smith (at airports).

A.V Organics LLP is the leading manufacturer of Evocus, black alkaline water, Evocus Hydration IV and natural mineral water. With a commitment to health and wellness, the brand continues to introduce cutting-edge solutions that redefine the standards of hydration. Evocus is India's first new-age, black alkaline bottled water brand that offers 100% natural products and is committed to redefining the standards of hydration. Evocus, the black alkaline drink is available PAN India.

For more information, visit www.drinkevocus.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

