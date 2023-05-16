Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Faculty of Mass Communication and Media Technology, SGT University has been awarded the prestigious Best Media Institution Award 2023 by the International Council of Journalists (ICJ) and the Newspaper Association of India (NAI). Dr Vipin Gaur, President of the ICJ and General Secretary of NAI, announced the award during the award ceremony for Journalists and Media Educators held at SGT University.

This award recognizes the exceptional work done by the educators and students of SGT University's Faculty of Mass Communication and Media Technology in the field of media and journalism. It is a testament to their hard work and dedication to excel in their respective fields.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr Vipin Gaur said, "It gives us great pleasure to award the Faculty of Mass Communication and Media Technology at SGT University as the Best Media Institution for 2023. The faculty has consistently delivered outstanding results in the field of media and journalism, and this award is a recognition of their excellence."

SGT University's Faculty of Mass Communication and Media Technology has been at the forefront of media education in India for many years, offering world-class education and training to its students. The faculty is known for its state-of-the-art facilities, experienced faculty, and innovative teaching methods.

"We are delighted to receive this prestigious award from ICJ and NAI. It is a testament to our commitment to providing our students with the best possible education and training in the field of media and journalism," said Prof. Sushil Manav, Dean, Faculty of Mass Communication & Media Technology, SGT University.

SGT University is a highly respected educational institution in India and is also known for its innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering, and data science. The university's National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, Centres of Excellence, and industry-academia associations with global leaders are evidence of its commitment to producing highly trained professionals and advancing knowledge.

One of India's leading educational institutions, SGT University, Gurugram, offers programmes across 18 faculties, featuring a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD courses. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society, and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, and home to Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was established in association with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India. The University also has a dedicated multi-speciality SGT Hospital with NABL & NABH accreditation. The Hospital serves the local communities around the University and also provides practical exposure to students of medical courses.

The University ensures that its focus is on the community, and prides itself on cultivating links between its researchers and local businesses in need of research partnerships. Moreover, SGT University is known for its innovation in medicine, dental sciences, environmental science, engineering, and data science. It has also received several awards for its work in higher education, including the Diamond rating from QS I-GAUGE. The University has excellent industry linkages which have resulted in the setting-up of modern laboratories in collaboration with reputed global organisations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many more.

Over time, SGT University has carved out a reputation in the academic world by providing a steady stream of highly trained and industry-ready professionals. Additionally, the University has established several Centres of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells and industry-academia associations in alliance with global leaders. These Centres of Excellence help SGT University to pursue academic excellence and cutting-edge research work.

