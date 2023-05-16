Phone Link for iOS is now rolling out to all Windows 11 customers (Photo Credit: Windows)

San Francisco, May 16: Microsoft has announced that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers, allowing iPhone users the ability to make and receive phone calls, send and receive messages via iMessage, access their contacts, and view phone notifications right from their Windows PC.

"We are pleased to announce that Phone Link for iOS is now available to all Windows 11 customers," Microsoft said in a blogpost. WhatsApp Chat Lock Feature: Meta-Owned Messaging App Now Allows Users To Lock Chats With Password or Fingerprint ID to Protect Private Conversations.

Phone Link for iOS on Windows 11 was released last month in 39 languages and 85 markets globally, with the company noting that it would take a few weeks to reach all customers. Earlier, the Phone Link feature only worked with Android phones.

However, the Phone Link has some limitations as the tech giant said that the messaging feature will be limited and session based and will only come through when the phone is connected to a PC. Worried About Fake Pics? Google Announces New Feature To Identify AI-Generated Images, Fake AI Photos To Be Labeled in Image Search.

To start using the new feature, simply start with the Search box on your Windows taskbar to look for "Phone Link".Phone Link for iOS will require iPhone with iOS 14 or higher, a Windows 11 device, a Bluetooth connection and the latest version of the Phone Link app, the company noted.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 16, 2023 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).