New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI/ATK): When the team of Hammer Lifestyle made a remarkable pitch in the popular TV show, it not only won the hearts of 'Sharks' but also of millions of viewers.

The athleisure tech brand presented its wide range of fast-paced lifestyle gadgets, which are carefully curated to serve the demands of the modern lifestyle.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Andy Samberg’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8, Jamie Fox’s Day Shift on Netflix, John Cena’s Peacemaker on Amazon Prime Video & More.

Established in 2019, this Fast Moving Electronic Goods (FMEG) brand offers modern-age products in astonishing broad categories- Wearables and Audio, Grooming, and Accessories.

HAMMER is based on the direct-to-consumer retail model with a focus on improving fitness, comfort & style of its customers. All the products under the brand are designed and developed specifically to fulfill the needs of mass premium customers.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Likely on Tuesday, Hints CM Eknath Shinde.

The brand seeks to upgrade the customer's end-to-end needs through its smart and affordable range of products. The brand is uniquely placed in the technology market by its unparalleled pricing strategy and impeccable product quality.

The brand rightly identified the supply-demand gap of its target market (25-35 years) and carefully studied the market spending of its target. After thorough analysis, they priced their products in a range that complements the premium product line and helps it stand apart in the highly competitive market.

The brand revolutionized the calling smartwatch trend in India as it launched Bluetooth calling smartwatches under Rs 3000 for the first time in the Indian market. Also, the brand has been an early mover in the TWS segment by bringing touch controls to its products. Additionally, it is one of the first brands to launch wireless chargers with the HAMMER Flex series. The brand has successfully established its products as a proclivity for premium features at a reasonable price.

The brand has maintained its unwavering focus on upgrading its product quality and differentiated channel expansion. As a result, the brand drew much customer appreciation as it clocked a high growth in ARR of Rs 30+ crores within three years of launch. Further, the brand has witnessed a remarkable annual growth of Rs 7.7 Cr for FY22 and has grown its revenue three times since its inception.

Talking about the brand's journey, Rohit Nandwani, Founder of Hammer Lifestyle, says, "People get amazed when they come to know that despite coming from a small town, we succeeded in achieving such growth in just three years. With an upsurge of Shark Tank fame, HAMMER caught the limelight it deserves. The audience recognized our hard work, and we saw a massive increase in the number of tangible orders. We closed Rs 30 lakhs website revenue in a single day and aim 1cr in a day from our website. During the telecast month, we saw 5X growth in our website traffic. We relentlessly worked to meet the demand as we sold the majority of our smartwatches and electric toothbrushes. We have tripled the business within six months and touched Rs 2Cr monthly revenue. We aim to increase the monthly revenue to Rs 30 Cr for FY 23 and to Rs 50 Cr for FY24. We're also focusing on the cream segment and channeling our efforts to meet this aim."

HAMMER aims to provide Indians a fast-paced lifestyle that matches with the need of the 21st century and beyond. It envisions every day to be a 'smart day' where its smart gadgets can serve the daily lifestyle requirements of the customers. With its sustained efforts, the company is definitely en route to becoming the Athleisure tech giant of India.

This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)