Thane (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: Fermenta Biotech Limited (BSE: 506414) (Bloomberg: FERMENTA:IN) (Reuters: FERM.BO), India's leading manufacturer of premium-grade APIs, intermediates, and nutritional premixes for the global markets, today announced that it has been recognized among the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Biotech by Great Place to Work® India.

- Recognition highlights Fermenta's strong people-first culture and high-trust workplace

- Ranking is determined through a structured evaluation combining confidential employee feedback with an assessment of leadership and people practices

- Reinforces Fermenta's position as an employer of choice in the pharmaceuticals, healthcare and biotechnology sectors

This recognition comes shortly after Fermenta being certified as a Great Place to Work® for 2025-2026, with an exceptional 97% of employees expressing trust and pride in being part of the organization. It is anchored in insights gathered through Great Place to Work®'s independent assessment process, which captures employee perspectives on leadership, collaboration, fairness, and workplace enablement. Fermenta's inclusion in the Top 25 underscores the strength of its organizational culture and its focus on creating an environment where employees are empowered to perform, grow, and contribute meaningfully.

The India's Best Workplaces™ in Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare & Biotech list recognises organizations that demonstrate consistent excellence in building trust-based, inclusive workplaces and aligning people practices with long-term business objectives. Fermenta's ranking reflects its consistent efforts to embed these principles across functions and levels of the organisation.

Comment from Prashant Nagre - Managing Director

"This recognition reflects the consistent efforts of our teams to work collaboratively and contribute meaningfully every day. At Fermenta, we strive to foster an environment where people feel respected, supported, and encouraged to take ownership of their work. When employees are trusted and enabled to grow, it positively influences the solutions we deliver across health, nutrition, and sustainability. We remain committed to building a workplace where individuals can develop, contribute with purpose, and grow alongside the organization."

Fermenta's sustained investments in leadership development, employee well-being, and inclusive workplace practices form the foundation of this recognition. The certification further reinforces Fermenta's long-term vision of responsibly advancing innovation to create enduring value for society and its stakeholders.

About Fermenta

Fermenta Biotech Limited (www.fermentabiotech.com) delivers best-in-class, science-validated nutritional ingredients across pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, food & beverage, veterinary, and animal nutrition industries. Our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located at Kullu (Himachal Pradesh), Dahej (Gujarat), and Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), supported by the R&D Excellence Centre at Thane (near Mumbai) drive Fermenta's comprehensive portfolio of premium vitamins, nutritional premixes and ingredients that exceed the unique needs and stringent regulatory standards of over 400 discerning customers in more than 60 countries. With decades of expertise at global-scale complex manufacturing, Fermenta also provides research-based custom solutions in green chemistry, APIs & intermediates, and environmental solutions.

About Great Place to Work® Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive 'employer-of-choice' recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience - specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to be Great Place To Work-Certified™.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Safe Harbour Statement

Statements in this document relating to future status, events, or circumstances, including but not limited to statements about plans and objectives, market opportunities, competitive positioning, slump sale transaction potential, the progress and results of research and development, potential project characteristics, project potential, and target dates for project related issues are forward-looking statements based on estimates and the anticipated effects of future events on current and developing circumstances. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and are not necessarily predictive of future results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements due to various factors including market conditions, regulatory changes, competitive dynamics, and other business risks. Fermenta Biotech Limited assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions, or other factors, except as and when required by applicable law.

Contact

Varadvinayak Khambetevaradvinayak.khambete@fermentabiotech.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2740927/5437566/Fermenta_Biotech_Logo.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676912/5437569/75_Years_of_Trust_Logo.jpg

