New Delhi, January 17: In a bid to strengthen food safety measures within the airline catering industry, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted a crucial meeting with leading flight caterers and airlines on Tuesday. According to a press release, the meeting aimed to assess and elevate existing food safety protocols, emphasizing the commitment to providing passengers with safe and high-quality inflight meals.

Addressing a common concern regarding the lack of accessible information for passengers about inflight food, the CEO of FSSAI directed all flight caterers and airlines to strictly adhere to sub-regulation 5(10)(f) and 8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. Non-Veg Food Served Instead of Veg Meal on Air India Flight From Calicut to Mumbai; Passenger Slams Airline on Social Media (See Pics).

This directive mandates enhanced transparency by providing passengers with comprehensive information about the nature, origin, and manufacturing details of the food served during flights. The focus is on empowering passengers with detailed insights to make informed choices.

During the meeting, the significance of menu labelling was underscored as a powerful tool to communicate the contents of the food served. This initiative ensures that passengers are well-informed about the nutritional aspects and ingredients, facilitating a conscious decision-making process.

One of the key points stressed during the discussion was the need for prompt and effective handling of consumer grievances. Airlines and caterers were urged to establish robust mechanisms for swift resolution, including corrective and preventive actions to minimize food safety-related incidents. Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Hits Out at Air India Over In-Flight Meal, Asks ‘Is This What Indians Should Eat’ With Food Pics (See Photos).

The importance of the industry's role in guaranteeing the safety and satisfaction of passengers was emphasized throughout the session. Recognizing the paramount importance of well-trained staff in ensuring food safety and hygiene practices, the meeting also highlighted the necessity for specialized training programs for catering personnel. This move is aimed at fostering a comprehensive understanding of food safety standards and promoting best practices within the industry.

The directives from FSSAI reflect the authority's unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards of food safety and hygiene within the airline catering sector. The meeting serves as a pivotal step towards aligning industry practices with global standards, ensuring passengers can enjoy their inflight meals with confidence in their safety and quality.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)