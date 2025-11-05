Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, with IEEE Computer Society delegates Grace A. Lewis, Andrew Seely and Eric Berkowitz at the IEEE Sustainability Symposium 2025

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5: Galgotias University had proudly hosted the IEEE Computer Society Climate & Sustainability Symposium 2025, bringing together a distinguished international delegation of global leaders and innovators committed to advancing technology for a sustainable future.

The symposium provided a collaborative platform to explore the intersection of technology, climate action, and sustainability, highlighting the role of innovation and research in addressing pressing global environmental challenges.

The event was graced by esteemed guests, Grace Lewis, 2026 IEEE Computer Society President; Andrew Seely, Vice President, IEEE CS MGA Board; Eric Berkowitz, Director of Membership, IEEE CS; Prof. Janakarajan Ramkumar, Professor, Department of Design, Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur; Nikky Kumar Jha, Founder, Saptkrishi; and Biswarup Ray, Advanced Data Science Associate Consultant, ZS.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO of Galgotias University, said, "At Galgotias University, we believe that education and innovation must work together to create real-world impact. Hosting this global symposium reflects our mission to inspire young minds to use technology responsibly for a sustainable planet."

The insightful discussions on technology, innovation, and environmental sustainability inspired students and faculty alike, reinforcing Galgotias University's commitment to driving global conversations on responsible innovation.

The symposium underscored the university's vision to align academic excellence with global sustainability goals, empowering young minds to leverage technology as a catalyst for positive change.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities--public and private combined--this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions reflect Galgotias University's strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

