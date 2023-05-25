BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: India's first listed, youngest and most awarded premium fashion jewellery brand Gargi by PNG has opened its first brand store in Pune. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Limited from the promoters of P N Gadgil & Sons is planning to expand its brand presence across the country, said the top executive of the company. Ajit Gadgil and Dr Renu Gadgil, promoters of the brand and Amit Modak Director and Aditya Modak Director of PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery were present at the time of inauguration. Gargi by PNG is a brand owned by PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery Ltd. PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery was listed in December 2022 and it is promoted by promoter of P N Gadgil & Sons which has a legacy of six generations. Gargi's first brand showroom opened in Pune at F C College Road (Gopal Krishna Gokhale Road) near Punjab National Bank. Commenting on the first brand store opening Aditya Modak, Director, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery said, "Our fashion jewellery journey began in December 2021 through 30 shops in shop locations and pan India via e-commerce. Now we are scaling up our presence in various cities across India through shop-in-shop and franchise stores rout. We have already opened our shop in shop in Mumbai region (Malad - Inorbit Mall), and Thane (Viviana Mall), and the first franchise store in sector 17 Vashi Navi Mumbai. We will add another 3-5 shop-in-shop with Shoppers Stop in the south region. We are open for suitable franchise operators in various cities in north & south India. For franchise enquiry contact to Shashikumar Pankaj (shashikumar.pankaj@pngsl.com)." "Gargi's Jewellery features a wide range of styles, from delicate chains and simple studs to bold statement pieces and intricate designs. One of the key benefits of Gargi is its commitment to quality. In addition to quality and unique designs, Gargi offers 925 silver jewellery and fashion jewellery at affordable prices, making fashion jewellery accessible to a wide range of customers," Modak mentioned.

Also Read | Tirupati Yadav, RJD Leader, Beaten for Passing Lewd Comments on Women Inside Temple in Bihar Bhagalpur District (Watch Video).

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)