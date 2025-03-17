ATK

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 17: Worldwide estimates put the figure for those with glaucoma at around 80 million. Approximately 50% of them are unaware of it, and this number may be even higher in underdeveloped countries. This is because glaucoma is asymptomatic until a very late stage. If untreated, glaucoma may progress to blindness. Glaucoma, an eye problem associated with increased eye pressure, is called the 'Silent Thief of Vision' because the vision once lost to it cannot be restored.

Glaucoma is the most common cause of irreversible blindness. One in every 200 aged 40 and above, and one in every eight aged 80 and above, has glaucoma. Available statistics indicate that 1.12 crore Indians (4.5% of the Indian population) suffer from glaucoma, of which 11 lakh people have turned blind due to the disease.

Though glaucoma is a potentially blinding disease, it is important to remember that most patients with glaucoma will not become blind. They will be able to lead a productive and fulfilling life if they follow the instructions of their glaucoma care provider.

What is Needed to Keep Glaucoma in Check?

Early Detection of Glaucoma

Only periodic testing allows early diagnosis and prevents visual disability. People at higher risk of developing glaucoma include those with high myopia (thick glasses for distance), diabetics, individuals who have used steroids for more than 4-6 weeks, and those with a family history of glaucoma.

According to the World Glaucoma Association, it is best to get checked:

Every 2-4 years if you are under 40 years of age

Every 2-3 years if you are between 40-60 years

Every 1-2 years if you are above 60 years of age

Early detection ensures greater chances of preserving vision for years to come. Eighty percent of glaucoma-related blindness is preventable if detected and treated in time. Yet almost 7 million people worldwide turn blind due to glaucoma, with 66% of them being women, according to the World Glaucoma Association. This is because a staggering 90% of glaucoma cases go undetected due to a lack of awareness.

Regular Use of Medications and Check-ups

Glaucoma patients usually need to use eye drops. Using the eye drops regularly is the most important factor in preserving vision. It is crucial to remember that non-compliance with prescribed medication is the most common factor leading to vision loss. Similarly, regular check-ups with an ophthalmologist are essential. In the absence of appropriate tests at home, a hospital-based check-up is the only way to assess the status of vision and the efficacy of treatment.

Glaucoma Awareness Week and Awareness Walk

The LVPEI eye care network commemorated Glaucoma Awareness Week from March 8-16, 2025, to raise awareness about this silent but serious disease that can affect both adults and children. The week-long observance included social media campaigns, patient awareness sessions, and continuous medical education (CME) sessions.

The awareness efforts culminated with the Glaucoma Awareness Walk on March 16, 2025, with approximately 200 people participating. The walk started at Patia Square and concluded at Koel Campus Crossing, Bhubaneswar.

Dr. Avik Kumar Roy, Consultant Ophthalmologist - Glaucoma at the LVPEI Mithu Tulsi Chanrai campus, Bhubaneswar, emphasized the importance of regular eye checkups, stating,

"Please get comprehensive eye checkups done at regular intervals to detect glaucoma in the early stages, better manage it, and avoid blindness. Do not miss the tests, especially if you have a family history of glaucoma."

About LVPEI

Established in 1987, with the vision "to create excellent and equitable eye care systems that reach all those in need," the L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) is a comprehensive eye health facility and a World Health Organization Collaborating Centre for the Prevention of Blindness.

In pursuit of this vision, LVPEI clinicians and scientists work at the cutting edge of eye research. Through its five-tier 'Eye Health Pyramid' model, LVPEI has offered over 36.89 million eye care services (3 crore 68 lakh services) to date, with more than 50% of these services provided entirely free of cost, irrespective of the complexity of care needed.

