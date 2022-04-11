Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 11 (ANI/PRNewswire): GTPL Hathway Limited, India's leading Digital Cable TV and Broadband Service provider, announced its Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on March 31, 2022.

Key Consolidated Performance Highlights: FY22

(All figures are Ex. EPC Business)

EPC Contract revenue, EBITDA and PBT:

FY22: Rs 413 million, Rs 24 million and Rs 24 million respectively

Key Standalone Financial Highlights: FY22

Revenue at Rs 15,677 million

Revenue (Ex. EPC) at Rs 15,264 million, up 7 percent YoY

Cable TV subscription revenue at Rs 7,488 million

EBITDA at Rs 3,292 million; EBITDA (Ex. EPC) at Rs 3,268 million; EBITDA margin (ex. EPC) at 21.4 percent

Profit after tax stood at Rs 380 million; up 4 percent YoY

Business Performance Highlights

Digital Cable TV

Launched GTPL Genie which offers live TV channels bundled with OTT Applications on Android TV based Hybrid Set Top Box, starting at an effective rate of Rs 459 per month

Paying subscribers as on March 31, 2022, stood at 7.80 million

GTPL continues to widen its footprint in its existing markets and penetrating new markets through both organic and inorganic route

Expanded operations in 5 additional States during FY22

Broadband

In FY22, the company added 830K Home-pass. Home-pass as on March 31, 2022, stood at 4.70 million

Added 181K net broadband subscribers in FY22. Total subscribers as on March 31, 2022, were 816K, of which 360K are FTTX subscribers

Average revenue per user (ARPU) for Q4 FY22 stood at Rs 450

Commenting on the results, Anirudhsinh Jadeja, Managing Director, GTPL Hathway Ltd., said, "We are proud to announce another year of consistent performance across all business segments. GTPL is the now the largest MSO in the country, continues to be the largest MSO and Broadband player in Gujarat and has significant presence in all other markets.

"We continued to deliver on our KPIs and grew by expanding in new geographies as well as penetrating deeper in existing markets. The key highlights of FY22 are stable subscription revenues, profitability and return ratios with a healthy balance sheet. The Company's Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY22.

"The launch of GTPL Genie is a path breaking initiative bringing subscription of bundled Live TV and OTT applications at competitive prices to our consumers.

"We are committed to delivering value to all our stakeholders with adept and prudent financial practices."

GTPL Hathway Limited is India's largest MSO providing Digital Cable TV services and is the 6th largest Private Wireline Broadband service provider in India. The Company is the largest Digital Cable TV and Wireline Broadband Service Provider in Gujarat & is a leading Digital Cable TV Service provider in West Bengal.

The Company's Digital Cable Television services reach 1,200 plus towns across India in 19 states including Gujarat, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

As on March 31, 2022, the Company has approximately 8.40 million Active Digital Cable TV Subscribers and 8,16,000 Broadband Subscribers and a Broadband home-pass of about 4.70 million.

