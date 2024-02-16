BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], February 16: Leading home appliance and electronics brand, Haier Smart Home has been recognized as one of the world's most admired companies by Fortune Magazine for the 6th consecutive year. This new recognition comes in addition to Haier securing the World Fortune 500 ranking and Euromonitor's ranking as the #1 Global Major Appliance brand in the world.

Fortune released the 26th edition of the World's Most Admired Companies, acknowledging global businesses celebrated for their robust corporate reputations. Teaming up with Korn Ferry, Fortune annually evaluates and ranks companies from a pool of 645 global enterprises with the highest revenue in 27 countries and diverse industries. Executives, directors, and analysts actively engage in industry surveys, contributing to the selection process. These companies stand out for their excellence in innovation, people management, use of corporate assets, social responsibility, quality management, financial stability, long-term investment value, and global competitiveness.

Speaking on the accomplishment, NS Satish, President, Haier Appliances India, said, "Being recognized by Fortune Magazine as one of the World's Most Admired Companies instils a sense of pride and honour in each of us at Haier. This recognition is a testament of our commitment to creating innovative products inspired by what our customers need, and further helps us push the boundaries of innovation to make everyday life more convenient, safe and comfortable for millions across the world."

Haier remains steadfast in its dedication to customer-inspired innovation, placing a strong emphasis on improving the customer experience and striving to create new growth opportunities in the IoT era. Haier is committed to working with its world-class ecosystem partners to continuously build upscale brand, scenario brand and ecosystem brand, and to set up IoT ecosystems in clothing, food, accommodation, travel, health, elderly care, biomedicine and education, and to tailor personalized smart life for users around the globe.

