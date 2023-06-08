NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 8: HDFC Life, one of India's largest life insurers, has announced an easy process for claim submission for family members/nominees of the Company's policyholders who lost their lives in the Balasore train tragedy.

Also Read | TS PGECET 2023 Results Out at pgecet.tsche.ac.in; Telangana Board Releases Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test Exam Results, Know Steps To Check Rank Card.

For claim submission, the nominee needs to provide only the following documents:

- Proof of death issued by Local Government, Police or Hospital

Also Read | WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Messaging App Launches New Feature 'Channels' for Broadcast Messaging.

- Nominee's Identity Proof along with address and Bank details

For prompt support, HDFC Life can be contacted via:

Call centre number: 1860-267-9999, email at service@hdfclife.com or by a visit to any of its branch offices.

Vineet Arora, Chief Operating Officer, HDFC Life said, "We at HDFC Life express our heartfelt condolences for the lives lost and sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of those injured. While nothing can replace the loss of an invaluable life, we want to provide a helping hand with the best possible claim support service to the families."

HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited ('HDFC Life' / 'Company') is a joint venture between HDFC Ltd., India's leading housing finance institution and abrdn (Mauritius Holdings) 2006 Limited, a global investment company.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is a leading, listed, long-term life insurance solutions provider in India, offering a range of individual and group insurance solutions that meet various customer needs such as Protection, Pension, Savings, Investment, Annuity and Health. The Company has more than 60 products (including individual and group products) and optional riders in its portfolio, catering to a diverse range of customer needs.

HDFC Life continues to benefit from its increased presence across the country, having a wide reach with branches and additional distribution touch-points through several new tie-ups and partnerships. The count of distribution partnerships is over 300, comprising banks, NBFCs, MFIs, SFBs, brokers, new ecosystem partners amongst others. The Company has a strong base of financial consultants.

For more information, please visit www.hdfclife.com You may also connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)