Herbalife India Releases Second Episode of Podcast Series - Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 22: Following the impactful debut episode, Herbalife India, a premier health and wellness company, community, and platform, has released the second episode of its engaging podcast series -- Live Your Best Life, Unscripted.

Also Read | Suhana Khan Turns 25: Kajol Sends Birthday Love to Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter, Predicts 'Big Year' Ahead.

* 'Nutrition Simplified: Protein, Supplements, and Smarter Choices' with Dr. Parag Singhal and Dr. Ratnesh Lal

Titled 'Nutrition Simplified: Protein, Supplements, and Smarter Choices,' this episode brings together two distinguished voices from the health and wellness space:

Also Read | Memorial Day 2025 Date in the United States: Know History and Significance of the Day That Honours the Fallen Military Personnel in the US Armed Forces.

* Dr. Parag Singhal, a UK-based consultant physician and endocrinologist specializing in diabetes, obesity, and hormone-related disorders, and

* Dr. Ratnesh Lal, a medical expert with Herbalife India and a leading advocate for science-backed supplementation.

In a conversation led by Mr. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India, the episode explores foundational topics such as macronutrients, micronutrients, protein intake, and the science behind supplements. It aims to demystify nutrition, offer practical guidance, and help individuals make smarter, more personalized dietary choices.

Commenting on the episode, Mr. Ajay Khanna, Managing Director of Herbalife India said, "Live Your Best Life, Unscripted is our way of cutting through the noise and bringing clarity to the wellness conversation. This episode helps listeners decode their nutritional needs and highlights how simple, informed changes can drive lasting impact."

From understanding protein requirements by age and lifestyle, to identifying safe and effective supplementation strategies, the episode offers tangible insights and a strong call for moderation, balance, and awareness.

Watch & Listen Now:

YouTube: https://shorturl.at/PlRF8

Apple Podcasts: https://shorturl.at/Ni76S

Spotify: https://shorturl.at/7xeeP

Amazon Music: https://shorturl.at/P5ulX

The journey continues -- 'Live Your Best Life, Unscripted' will keep spotlighting voices that inspire smarter choices, healthier living, and empowered communities.

Herbalife (NYSE: HLF) is a premier health and wellness company, community and platform that has been changing people's lives with great nutrition products and a business opportunity for its independent distributors since 1980. The Company offers science-backed food products to consumers in more than 90 markets through entrepreneurial distributors who provide one-on-one coaching and a supportive community that inspires their customers to embrace a healthier, more active lifestyle to live their best life.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2694049/Herbalife_India.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2238437/5333389/Herbalife_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)