Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25: Hexaware Technologies, a leading global provider of IT services and solutions, announced today the appointment of Saurabh Rana as its new Strategic Partnerships and Global Alliances Lead.

This move forms part of Hexaware's ambitious plan to deepen its commitment across the Cloud and Hyperscale Ecosystem to ensure the company fully harnesses the power of its partnerships, propelling clients forward in their digital, data, and cloud transformation journeys.

As a key element of his role, Saurabh will be responsible for accelerating strategic collaboration and establishing dedicated business units for top Hyperscale partnerships. His leadership is also expected to spur momentum and growth through increased co-selling of joint solutions, driving deal velocity, and bolstering Hexaware's growth objectives for 2023 and beyond.

Saurabh brings over 25 years of global experience delivering business strategy, revenue, and growth across key industries. Prior to joining Hexaware, he spent over 17 years in various leadership positions at Microsoft Corporation, demonstrating extensive expertise in building strategic partnerships with technology partners and creating profitable joint cloud sales, services, and solution practices. His unwavering partner focus has led to the launch and leadership of global sales and go-to-market initiatives, driving consistent and impressive customer results.

On his appointment, Saurabh Rana said, "I am thrilled to join Hexaware at this transformative time for the company and the industry as a whole. Together, we will continue to provide cutting-edge solutions that meet our customers' evolving needs and support their digital transformation journeys."

Milan Bhatt, President & Global Head - Modernization, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware, said, "We are delighted to welcome Saurabh Rana to the Hexaware family. As an industry veteran, his expertise and leadership will be instrumental in driving the next wave of growth for Hexaware. We look forward to his valuable contributions to our stakeholders."

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company. Our 29,000 Hexawarians wake up every day with a singular purpose; to create smiles through great people and technology. With 54 offices in 19 countries, we empower enterprises worldwide to realize digital transformation at scale and speed by partnering with them to build, transform, run, and optimize their technology and business processes.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://www.hexaware.com.

