New Delhi [India], December 12: HMD, today announced the launch of the all-new HMD 100 and HMD 101 feature phones. Designed specifically for Indian consumers who value durability, simplicity, and affordability, these devices make everyday communication easier and more reliable than ever before.

Meeting the Needs of the Masses

With a resolute focus on the under ₹1,000 category, HMD is breaking new ground and introducing feature phones that combine clean design with trusted quality. The HMD 100 and HMD 101 are the first in a forthcoming series aimed at rural and semi-urban residents, senior citizens, working professionals such as delivery executives and factory workers, as well as anyone seeking a handy, dependable secondary device.

Key Features

HMD 100

* Design and Build: Sleek, contemporary form that fits perfectly in hand and pocket, crafted for comfort and everyday toughness. Testimony to the build & quality is the promise of 1-year replacement guarantee that comes with the phone.

* Color Options: The device will come in Grey, Teal, and Red, allowing users to choose a style that suits them

* Battery Backup: Built for calling and messaging, with a long-lasting 800 mah battery designed to keep you connected from sunrise to sunset

* Seamless Communication Medium: An easy-to-use menu ensures that staying in touch is simple, fast, and stress-free

* Everyday essentials: Dual LED torch, Wireless FM, Phone Talker, 10 Indian Language input support & 23 Indian language render support.

HMD 101

* Design and Colors: An elegant, robust look offered in Blue, Grey, and Teal, blending style with ease of use

* On-the-go Entertainment: Built-in MP3 player, Wireless FM Radio and expandable storage via microSD card so you can enjoy music anywhere

* Everyday Performance: Smooth performance tailored for entertainment, calls, and texts with essential features like Dual LED torch, Auto Call recording, Phone Talker, 10 Indian Language input support & 23 Indian language render support.

* Durability: Lightweight yet tough enough for any lifestyle; designed to withstand the knocks of daily life. Testimony to the build & quality is the promise of 1-year replacement guarantee that comes with the phone.

On the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India, APAC and ANZ mentioned, "The launch of the HMD 100 and 101 marks a strategic expansion into the high-volume sub-₹1000 segment, which represents a vital 40% of India's feature phone market. This is a pivotal step in our mission to serve every Indian mobile user. By expanding across the entire feature phone spectrum, we are strengthening our commitment to inclusive innovation and advancing HMD's leadership into volume while sustaining our strong position in value. Each device is built around real needs--connecting loved ones, delivering trusted quality, and offering undeniable value. Our promise remains clear: HMD is 'with you, for you, always."

Availability

The devices is available at a price of INR 949 and can be purchased through leading retail stores, major e-commerce platforms, and HMD.com.

Stay tuned for more details on the exciting milestones HMD has planned for 2025.

About HMD

We are HMD, Human Mobile Devices. At HMD, we start by tuning into what people really want. Our consumers are passionate about the planet, often feel swamped by digital overload, and are keeping a close eye on their budget. That's why we are thrilled to be Europe's largest smartphone maker, championing repair-at-home phones, and a go-to for much needed digital time out.

Coming this year, you can expect to see a new portfolio of HMD original mobile devices, as well as Nokia phones and exciting new partnerships. For further information, see www.hmd.com

