New Delhi [India], February 16: ANSSI Wellness today shared that it has grown to 16 clinics across India and has helped more than 10,000 patients find relief from chronic back and neck pain without surgery. Many of these patients were dealing with issues such as disc bulge, slipped disc, sciatica, and spondylosis. The expansion reflects a clear shift in what people are looking for today: safer, non-invasive ways to manage long-term spine pain instead of relying only on medicines or jumping straight to surgery.

Back and neck pain has become a common problem across the country. It can affect everything from walking comfortably and sleeping well to staying focused at work and feeling mentally at ease. It is being seen more often in working professionals who sit for long hours, older adults facing age-related spine changes, and people in physically demanding jobs where strain builds up over time.

In most cases, people start with painkillers. In the long run, medication often offers only short term relief and may bring side effects. Patients undergoing surgery often face this dilemma while choosing for painkillers due to the plausible side effects that can also become a part of the illness. This has led more people to look for back pain treatment and neck pain treatment that go beyond temporary relief, without having to opt for invasive procedures.

ANSSI Wellness offers a US-based Non-Surgical Spinal Decompression Treatment that works by gently reducing pressure on the spinal discs and nearby nerves. Spinal decompression is offered along with physiotherapy and rehabilitation, put together as a personalised plan for each patient. The ultimate vision is to help patients better and return to their day-to-day activities as soon as their body allows. The plan is tailored to the person's condition, pain history, and daily routine, so the care feels practical and doable, not generic. The focus is on getting people moving better again, improving strength, and building simple spine-friendly habits they can continue after treatment, so relief is more likely to last instead of returning after a few weeks.

"People often live with pain for years, adjusting their posture, limiting movement, and losing confidence in daily activities," said a spokesperson from ANSSI Wellness. "Our goal is to make structured, non-surgical spine care more accessible and help patients return to a more active life without dependence on medicines or fear of surgery."

With 16 clinics and a growing base of patients treated, ANSSI Wellness continues to expand its reach to support individuals seeking a safer, more supportive pathway for chronic back and neck pain management.

