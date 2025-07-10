PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 10: HSG Laser, a global leader in intelligent laser cutting and automation solutions, is strengthening its localization strategy in India, reaffirming its long-term commitment to support Indian manufacturing through local employment, advanced technology, and sustained investments in service and training infrastructure.

Following a successful showcase at ACMEE 2025, HSG is accelerating initiatives to serve the Indian market not only with world-class products, but also with localized value creation that benefits the broader industry ecosystem.

Empowering India Through Localization

HSG's India strategy is centered on practical, inclusive growth:

- Recruiting and training more Indian professionals, including engineers, technicians, and after-sales specialists, to enhance proximity and responsiveness;

- Introducing advanced manufacturing technologies--such as intelligent bevel cutting, smart nesting algorithms, and high-power fiber systems--tailored to Indian production needs;

- Rolling out a long-term investment plan to scale technical support, spare parts logistics, and application training centers across key regions. "Since entering the Indian market in 2012, we're here for the long run. India is not only a key market but a strategic partner," said the head of HSG India. "We aim to work with Indian businesses--not just as a supplier, but as a technology partner contributing to the local industry's growth and competitiveness. Our spare parts centers in Bangalore and Chennai are already operational to ensure fast service response, and we will continue expanding our local footprint. We're investing in people, capability, and collaboration to help elevate the entire value chain."

A Shared Vision for Growth

India's manufacturing sector thrives on diversity and progress. The presence of international technology leaders like HSG Laser--committed to local development--will not only drive productivity but also foster knowledge exchange, skill-building, and long-term growth for all stakeholders. With a shared vision for progress, HSG Laser is expected to play a constructive role in working with Indian manufacturers, institutions, and partners to help shape a smarter, more competitive future for the country's metalworking industry.

